Free Fire announces Awakened Alok character: Everything known so far

Alok has been among the fan-favorite characters in Free Fire since his release. In a new development, Garena has announced the Awakened variant of the beloved character, and this news has delighted the entire community. He will basically be the sixth Awakened character in the battle royale title, following Kelly, Hayato, Moco, Alvaro, and Andrew.

It will be interesting to see what the developers add as the additional Awakened ability, as Alok will be the first character with an active ability to get an Awakened variant. The section below provides all the known details regarding Awakened Alok.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, so players residing in the nation should avoid playing the game on their devices or downloading it. Nonetheless, they are free to engage in the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it was not included on the list of prohibited applications.

Garena announces Awakened Alok character in Free Fire

Through a recent Instagram post, the official handle of Free Fire Indonesia unveiled the Awakened Alok character. This development has got the community looking forward to the release of the iconic character.'s special version. The translation of their post reads the following:

“Hi Survivors. Assemble the lineup, Alok’s character will get Awaken! Yep, this character will eventually be the next character to get Awakened. What will this skill look like in the future? Look forward to its coming!”

The developers will likely add the character to the OB40 Advance Server, set to commence on May 19, 2023. Upon the server’s start, players can test his ability alongside other content, such as the Sonia character and the Metropolis game mode.

Following the Advance Server, the Awakened character is expected to officially make his way into the game with the OB40 update.

About the Alok character in Free Fire

Alok is one of the best characters in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Alok has been among the best characters in the battle royale title for the past few years. He boasts an incredible ability titled “Drop the Beat,” which enables users to heal their HP and also provides a boost in movement speed.

When looking at the actual numbers, the movement speed is increased by 15%, and 3 HP is restored for 10 seconds upon activating his unique ability. This helps immensely in both Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes, and players can create appropriate character combinations to maximize his ability’s effectiveness further.

