New Free Fire OB40 Advance Server features leaked: New Sonia character and Metropolis mode

Free Fire OB40 Advance Server is fast approaching and is set to commence on May 19, 2023. The particular test server will be active until May 29, 2023, and will enable players to try out the new features introduced via the next update. In a new development, some of the content that will be present in the Advance Server has been leaked by VIPClown.

According to the post that the popular dataminer unveiled on his Instagram handle, a new character named Sonia and a new mode named Metropolis are set to be added. Find more details about the latest Free Fire OB40 Advance Server in the section below.

Free Fire OB40 Advance Server: Sonia character and Metropolis mode leaked

Free Fire OB40 Advance Server is highly awaited, and the post by VIPClown has further increased the hype in the game’s community. Like most of the previous Advance Servers, "Sonia" will be the center of attention as players usually enjoy the launch of a new character.

According to the post, she will be a female character; however, the specifics of her ability and nature, i.e., passive or active, have not been specified as of yet. Meanwhile, "Metropolis" will be a fun mode in which the teams will be divided into two sides: Division and Prison. Gamers will be able to find more specifics regarding both of them upon the launch of the Advance Server on May 19, 2023.

Individuals should note that not everyone can access the OB40 Advance Server, and only those who are offered an Activation Code after registration can get into it.

About Advance Server

Advance Server is a special client that Garena releases before updates (Image via Sportskeeda)

Advance Server is a special client that Garena releases prior to the game’s official updates to try out the upcoming content and make any changes if required. These test servers usually commence 10-15 days before the update’s actual release and allow a limited number of users to gain access to the special features.

In a similar vein to the previous Advance Servers, the OB40 one will only be accessible to users on the Android platform. On May 19, 2023, Garena will release an APK file, and those who get the Activation Code are advised to download it and access the server.

Disclaimer: With a ban placed on Free Fire, players from the country should avoid playing or downloading the battle royale title on their mobile devices.

