What is Free Fire Advance Server?

Developed by Garena, Free Fire is among the top battle royale mobile games for mobile, and with the game's OB39 update approaching, fans have begun speculating on what to expect. Others are looking to get a first hands-on impression of the update's beta version through the Advance Server.

Log in to the Advance Server via Facebook or Google (Image via Garena)

Regarding the Advance Server, it is an online Free Fire client that goes live roughly two weeks before Garena launches a new update for the game. The main objective is to collect feedback from users directly so that further improvements can be made to the game before officially releasing it.

The Server is open only for a limited time (Image via Garena)

Before launching a Free Fire update, Garena opens up the Advance Server for registration so that select players can beta-test the update and provide feedback for bug fixes and improvements. Thereafter, the developers can fine-tune the game to give players the best gaming experience with the update.

The Advance Server is one of the best aspects of Free Fire since Garena uses it to improve the game. Most significantly, it is a way to get free redeemable diamonds for new in-game collectibles introduced in the update.

Diamonds can be used to buy in-game collectibles (Image via Garena)

How to access and register on Free Fire Advance Server?

One of the major downsides to the Advance Server is that it cannot handle too many users, and hence, only a few players can access the update. So even after registration, you may not be selected for the playtest. However, it is still advisable to register for a chance to be selected.

Here are the steps to register for the Advance Server:

Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Advance Server URL on your mobile device or web browser and log in with your Facebook ID or Google account.

Step 2: An online registration form will pop up. Enter all the necessary details.

Step 3: Complete the registration by clicking on the "Join Now" button.

Step 4: Wait for Garena to send the activation code. This is a one-time access code that will allow you to install the updated APK file. If you haven't received the code, your application wasn't shortlisted for the playtest.

Step 5: Once you receive the activation code, head to the Advance Server and enter the code when prompted to download the APK file.

Type the code in the text box to download the APK (Image via Garena)

As mentioned earlier, Garena will award you diamonds as a token of appreciation for your feedback. With the game's OB39 update releasing soon, keep an eye out on the server and register for it when it goes live.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play Free Fire or its Advance Server. Instead, they may wait for these features to be released in the MAX version.

