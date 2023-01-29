When will next Free Fire update be available for download? Expected date and more

Developed by Garena, Free Fire is among the most popular battle royale games for mobile, with a large player base of millions logging in daily. Garena is known to frequently update the game with various new in-game collectibles and visual improvements, and now, the wait has begun for the game's OB39 update.

The most recent OB38 update was launched earlier this month, opening new events and providing players with new characters, weapons, pets, utilities, and cosmetics. Speculations have already begun over the potential release date for Free Fire's OB39 update, and players couldn't be more excited for what's to come.

The release date for the OB39 update is expected to be sometime soon. Players are anticipating new events, in-game collectibles, technical improvements, bug fixes, and perhaps something new that's never been seen before in the game.

Expected release date for Free Fire OB39 update and additional details

The most recent OB38 update was released on January 11, and since Garena launches new updates every two months, the OB39 update is expected to launch on March 21 or 22.

The developers have kept the release details and upcoming content info under wraps, but players can still register for the Advance Server to get a taste of what's to come in the latest patch.

Log into the Advance Server with your Facebook or Google ID (Image via Garena)

Advance Server is an online Free Fire client that releases a week or two before the official update is launched. Through this server, players who wish to beta test the update will have to register on the server for a chance to test the app, report any technical glitches, bugs, or other issues, and suggest improvements.

This way, Garena will use the feedback received to fix the game and launch it to give players the best possible experience. Players who wish to register for the Advance Server should follow the steps below:

Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Advance Server URL on your web browser or mobile device and log in using either your Facebook or your Google account.

Step 2: Fill out the registration form that pops up and enter your e-mail ID.

Step 3: Complete the registration by clicking on the "Join Now" button.

Step 4: Wait for Garena to send you the activation code. Without that, you won't be able to install the app and access the update. Also, note that the Advance Server won't be able to handle too many users. Hence, only a few people who qualify for testing will receive the activation code.

Use the activation code to access the update (Image via Garena)

This is also one way to get free diamonds from the developers for your feedback. The diamonds can be redeemed for new collectibles with the OB39 update.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play Free Fire or its Advance Server. Instead, they may wait for these features to be released in the MAX version.

