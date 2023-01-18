Free Fire OB39 update expected release date, Advance Server registration, and more details

With constant updates and improvements, Garena's Free Fire keeps players on the edge of their seats and always coming back for more. The highly anticipated OB38 update was released earlier this month, bringing a wide range of brand new features to the fast-paced battle royale title.

Fans have already started looking forward to the OB39 version, with many searching for crucial details such as its release date and so on. Many individuals are also keeping tabs on the Advance Server registration since this particular test server gives them a chance to test out the upcoming features.

All of the details regarding the update's expected release date, Advance Server, and more are provided in the sections below.

What is the expected release date of the Free Fire OB39 update?

The majority of veteran Free Fire players are likely already familiar with the pattern that Garena has followed to release updates. Essentially, the developers have been making the patches accessible a day before or on the day the Clash Squad ranked season ends.

Considering that the current ranked season will conclude on March 22 in Free Fire, players can expect the OB39 update to be released on March 21 or 22.

It's important to note that the dates given above are not officially confirmed and are only estimates of when the patch could be made available. Nevertheless, since Garena has stuck to the same pattern over the last few years, these dates are likely accurate.

Advance Server Registration

The Advance Server is a special server that the developers always release a few weeks before the official launch of every update. This exclusive server allows selected players to report any bugs, glitches, or issues in the game's upcoming features, so that the gaming experience is fully optimized before the official release.

With the patch potentially arriving on March 21 or 22, the Advance Server’s launch date will likely be in the first or second week of that month. This means that registration for the Advance Server event will possibly begin near the end of February or the beginning of March.

The general steps to register for the Advance Server are provided below for your convenience:

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire Advance Server website by navigating to it on any web browser available on your device. You may use this URL to directly access it.

Step 2: On this website, you must sign in by utilizing either one of the two options. Presently, Facebook and Google are the two choices offered to players.

Step 3: At this point, an online form will pop up on your screen, where you must insert your email address into the required text field.

Step 4: Finally, you can complete the registration for the Advance Server by clicking on the Join Now button.

Players who fail to register won't be able to gain access to this server. This is because only those who register will stand a chance to obtain the Activation Code, which is required to play on the Advance Server.

