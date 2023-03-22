Free Fire MAX OB39 update, server status, features, and rewards

The Free Fire MAX OB39 update is slowly being rolled out, and the game's developer, Garena, has taken the servers offline. New and exclusive content will be live in the battle royale once the maintenance period is over.

The update is set to transform the game, and players across India are looking forward to checking out the new content.

Free Fire MAX's servers are currently under maintenance in preparation for the introduction of the OB39 update

As mentioned earlier, the Free Fire MAX servers have been taken down for maintenance. This happens every time a new update is on the horizon.

During this period, players will not be able to access the game. They will be shown an error message even after downloading the update.

For those unaware, the in-game servers went offline at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30). They will be back online after 1:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30). Despite this timing being confirmed by Garena, the servers may come back online sooner or later.

FF MAX players have started receiving the "Update" button in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store as the rollout continues.

Exciting features and rewards arriving with the Free Fire MAX OB39 update

Garena recently released the patch notes of the latest OB39 update in Free Fire MAX. The update is set to bring plenty of new changes and additions to the game that will massively enrich the BR experience for players.

Here are some of the features that players will get to see in the OB39 update:

New in-game character system and preset section

New awakened ability for Alvaro

New character - Orion

New Battle Royale and Clash Squad Adjustments

New mode - Triple Wolves

New mode - Pet Smash (incorporated exclusively for pets)

Optimation of Coin Clash mode

Changes and improvements to characters - Xayne, Otho, Dasha, and Ford

Character Balance changes - Kenta and Alok

New Lone Wolf Cup

Map changes in Clash Squad - Pochinok and Mill

Various System Optimizations

Game Environment Optimization

Improvements in Weapons and Balances

Map Structure Optimization

Gameplay changes with auto-aim optimization

Changes to Craftland

Readers who wish to learn more about the latest OB39 can check out the official patch notes for the update here.

In addition to these additions and changes, players will also get their hands on free rewards following the completion of the rollout and maintenance break. However, much to their disappointment, Garena is yet to reveal what these rewards are.

It is only a matter of time before the latest update in Free Fire MAX will be available to everyone.

