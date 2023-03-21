Free Fire OB39 maintenance and update schedule for India (MAX version)

Each Free Fire and Free Fire MAX update follows a specific release and maintenance schedule. The same is true of the forthcoming OB39 patch, which will start rolling out on March 22, 2023, at 9:30 am (IST), the last day of Clash Squad-Ranked Season 17.

The new update will kickstart CS-Ranked Season 18 and bring a series of fresh additions to Free Fire MAX. However, about 30 minutes before the launch, the game will undergo a maintenance break, during which the FF MAX servers will remain inaccessible to everyone.

Today's article will discuss the OB39 patch's maintenance and update schedule for Free Fire MAX (India server).

Free Fire MAX OB39 patch: The timings of maintenance and rollout of the upcoming update

Maintenance and update schedule revealed in the game (Image via Garena)

According to the in-game announcement from the FF MAX Operations Team, players will receive the update around 9:30 am (IST). However, the maintenance is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am (IST) on March 22, 2023. Readers can take a look at the official announcement here:

"We will have a new patch (OB39) on 22 March 2023. This update will start at 9:30 AM (IST) on the same day. Before the OB39 update at 9:00 AM (IST), you will not be able to play any ranked matches until the maintenance is over at 01:30 PM (IST)."

Thus, the maintenance will end at 1:30 pm (IST), making the break last around four and a half hours. Once the break culminates, players will get to resume their in-game progress with the new CS-Ranked Season. That said, the BR-Ranked Season 32 will end on April 14, 2023.

Downloading the new OB version will not change players' in-game data and progress unless they are logging into the game with a guest account. Sometimes, guest account holders lose access to their data after updates and uninstallations. Hence, they must link their accounts to a specific platform before the release of the OB39 update.

Binding your FF/FF MAX account (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can bind your account to a particular platform like Google, Facebook, or any other social media handle:

Step 1: Launch the game on your device.

Step 2: Log in specifically with your guest account and enter the game.

Step 3: Head to the system settings by tapping on the gear icon.

Step 4: Stay on the basic tab where you can spot "Status: No accounts linked" and available login options.

Step 5: Choose any of the Google (Google Play Store), Facebook, Twitter, or VK to link to your FF/FF MAX game ID.

Note: The account you are choosing to link to your game ID must not be linked to another game account.

After binding your account, you can claim free rewards: the Vampire Backpack and five Incubator vouchers. At the same time, your in-game data will be safe from any uninstallation or update.

Disclaimer: Free Fire MAX's maintenance and update schedules are specifically meant for the Indian server and are subject to change. The FF MAX Operations Team has previously made changes to the schedule.

