What is Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code and how to get it?

Between each patch for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX is an interval of almost two months. However, OB updates are not the only ones that generate buzz among FF/FF MAX fans, as Garena introduces a test program before each major update: Advance Server.

Game officials release a modified APK client a week or two prior to the launch of OB updates. OB37 Advance Server is currently active and will go offline after November 11. However, to use the Advance Server APK file, players need a unique 16-character long Activation Code explicitly generated on the official site. Readers can learn more about all of this in the following section.

Activation Code for Free Fire Advance Server: How to get and use it

An Activation Code is unique, and an individual can only use it once. Moreover, a limited number of users will receive it for the Advance Server APK. However, to acquire one, players will need to complete the registration on the official site of the Advance Server program.

Registration procedure and Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Here's how one can get an Activation Code from the official website:

Step 1: Use the direct link for the website to open it: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/.

Step 2: On the homepage, you can view FAQ, schedule, and two login options — Facebook and Google — for the program. It would be best if you chose the option already linked to your FF/FF MAX game account. Otherwise, you will face a login error.

If you don't have a Free Fire or FF MAX game account associated with either Facebook or Gmail, ensure you create a new one. You can also link your guest account to any of the two platforms to complete the first registration step.

However, it is also essential to note that the social media account you are going to bind with your Player ID must not be linked to another FF/FF MAX game account.

Step 3: After selecting the login account, you must submit your email ID and tap the Confirm button.

The website will authenticate the registration and redirect you to the download page.

Step 4: Now, you will receive access to the APK client's link and the Activation Code on the download page. You must download the Advance Server app and copy the Activation Code to use later.

How to use Activation Code

How to use the Activation Code? (Image via Garena)

Here's how to use the Activation Code to activate a Free Fire Advance Server APK client:

Step 1: Install the APK you have downloaded.

Step 2: Use the guest account to sign in and complete the setup.

Step 3: A pop-up will appear on the screen asking for the Activation Code. Paste the code in the given box and confirm to activate the Advance Server.

As mentioned earlier, you can use the Activation Code only once to activate the APK. Therefore, please don't share the code with anyone unless you have already used it to unlock access to the Advance Server APK client.

It is also worth noting that Free Fire OB37 Advance Server will become inactive after November 11, and the major update is arriving on the 16. OB38 is expected to arrive in January 2023; hence, its Advance Server website will also become active around the same time.

