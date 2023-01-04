Free Fire OB38 update release date and features revealed

After the deployment of the Free Fire MAX OB37 update in November 2022, Garena is gearing up for the release of the next update. The developers have thoroughly tested the upcoming content during the Advance Server that was available in the last week of December.

The server has finally come to a close, and it is only a few days before gamers can enjoy the latest version. The developers have revealed the patch date and posted tons of teasers within the game to get the hype built for the update.

Among the announced features are a new character, a pet, and changes in the BR and CS modes.

Free Fire MAX OB38 update release date and other details

Free Fire MAX OB38 will go live on January 11, 2023. The server will not be accessible for the update's release due to the scheduled maintenance on every update. As a result, you cannot access your favorite battle royale title for the duration.

The update is launched a few hours after the start of the maintenance, and hence gamers can expect it to go live around 11:30 am IST to 12:30 pm IST. You may download it directly through the respective stores.

1) New Weapon Leaderboard

Weapon Leaderboard (Image via Garena)

The new Weapon Leaderboard will display the best players for a particular weapon in the region. This will incentivize gamers to push themselves harder to climb the ladder.

2) New Santino character

Santino character (Image via Garena)

Santino will be the new character introduced in Free Fire MAX. It possesses the Shape Splitter ability, which deploys a decoy in five seconds. In addition, you may teleport to its position, allowing you to outsmart your opponents.

3) New Kactus pet

Kactus pet (Image via Garena)

Kactus comes armed with a self-sufficient ability that restores 10 EP every second after six seconds of standing motionless. There is a limit to the maximum EP that may be restored using this ability.

4) Free Fire MAX BR Changes

BR Changes (Image via Garena)

Garena will implement a new Arsenal system and a new loot area. However, you must use special keys to open it to obtain high-level loot. You may also self-revive in the solo mode, but there is a catch as this is only possible for the first three minutes.

Furthermore, the mode will include two new pieces of equipment, a Jammer and a Loot Radar. The former will avoid the discovery of certain items. At the same time, the latter will provide you with the location of the nearby treasure.

5) Clash Squad improvement

CS Improvements (Image via Garena)

CS mode has received a much-needed update which will make the mode even more engaging. Beginning with the OB38 update, the last safe zone in Free Fire MAX Clash Squad will shift to an extent.

6) Character changes

Character changes (Image via Garena)

Skyler and Kenta are two characters that have been revised. The former will deal damage over time in an area of the Gloo Walls on impact. However, the latter will reduce damage by up to 50% when active but only 10% when firing. In addition, every character's skill slot will be instantly unlocked.

New Patch Missions event

New Patch Missions event (Image via Garena)

Apart from the new features, the developers have also revealed the rewards of the Free Fire OB38 update rewards. Among the items up for grabs are as follows:

Login for one day to get Skyler 7D trial

Login for one day to get Kenta 7D trial

Eliminate two enemies with Trogon to get Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Eliminate two enemies with M60 to get Santa's Choice Weapon Loot Crate

Eliminate two enemies with MAC10 Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Eliminate two enemies with Parafal Cosmic Bounty Hunter (Parafal + Woodpecker) Weapon Loot Crate

These rewards have also got the players talking.

