Top 5 tips to best use Skyler's ability in Free Fire

Skyler is a highly popular character in Free Fire. His Riptide rhythm ability can tear down gloo walls in a range of up to 100 meters. With a low cooldown period of just 40 seconds, users can utilize it often.

Sadly, not everyone who has Skyler knows how to use the character well. While destroying gloo walls is his primary use, he can be used in numerous combat situations.

Five great pointers to use Skyler better in Free Fire

5) Breaking down gloo walls during close-range fights

During close-range fights, gloo walls are a saving grace. They stop bullets and allow users to maneuver and flank around enemies. In certain situations, they can even be used to trap opponents.

This is where Skyler's ability comes into use. Gamers can use it to destroy gloo walls and stop opponents from gaining the upper hand. Once their cover is destroyed, players can outright eliminate them.

4) Removing the enemy's gloo wall cover during a team fight

During a squad vs squad fight, the enemy team puts up multiple gloo walls for defense and cover. While shooting at them or using grenades to blow them up is an option, it takes far too long.

Users with Skyler's ability can destroy these utilities in an instant. This will allow the team to rush in and secure eliminations quickly. Rather than the fight being prolonged, a swift victory can be achieved.

3) Healing during combat

In certain combat situations, there's no time to use medkits, and healers might be far away or not present. While most other characters would have to retreat to heal or escape, Skyler could stand his ground without fear of dying.

Whenever the user places down a gloo wall, the character will regenerate a small amount of HP. This can be repeated until the gloo wall grenades are exhausted or the health bar is full.

2) Destroying 360°gloo wall defense

In Free Fire, a 360°gloo wall is the ultimate trick and defensive ability. It takes hours to master and perfect. While even beginners can execute this skill, only the most skilled players can do it in seconds.

Despite the skills and gloo wall mastery, Skyler's ability can crack open the 360°gloo wall with ease. Those within will be forced to rebuild or retreat.

1) Stopping a rush in its tracks

Many players in Free Fire use gloo walls to rush at their opponents. This strategy ensures that damage taken is minimal. Additionally, those on the receiving end of the rush often waste ammo trying to take down the gloo walls.

All of this can be solved with the help of Skyler. Since his ability has an effective range of 100 meters, enemies can be stopped before they get close. Without their gloo walls, they'll be left exposed to fire.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

