Free Fire Advance Server: Expected release date for OB39 APK

Garena recently went live with the latest Free Fire OB38, bringing several improvements and additions that vastly enhance the game's experience. Players actively wait for these patches that are instrumental in keeping everyone engaged in the battle royale title.

Furthermore, the developers released a new Advance Server to ensure that only the features in their best form are added to the game. Players can extensively test new features and provide feedback, further helping to bring better changes.

With the release of the new version on January 11, 2023, it is evident that the next Free Fire OB39 release is at least a few weeks away and will likely be out in March 2023. Due to similar update patterns, gamers can determine release dates with reasonable accuracy.

The expected details of the next Advance Server and update are presented herein.

Free Fire OB39 Advance Server expected details

Garena may release the Free Fire Advance Server roughly two weeks before the patch's debut. Developers will likely release the OB39 update on March 21 or 22. This estimate is based on the fact that Clash Squad Season 17 concludes on March 22, 2023, and developers send out the update either when the season concludes or a day prior.

The current Clash Squad Season ends on March 22, 2023 (Image via Garena)

Subsequently, it is rather easy to estimate the client's release. Thus, the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server might go live in the first week of March, and gamers can download it using the APK file offered on the official website.

OB38 Advance Server was released just over two weeks before the update (Image via Garena)

Nonetheless, registrations will open even a few days prior, i.e., in the late half of February 2023. Gamers need to set up their account days in advance to receive a special Activation Code that is mandatory for accessing the client.

The download is generally available to all users, while only those with this code can enjoy testing the features in the client.

Steps to register for the Advance Server

Once the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server registration commences, you can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Access the Advance Server website on any web browser.

Step 2: Set up an account using Facebook or Google.

Having an account with the said platforms is crucial, or an error message will be displayed informing that the game account has not been found.

Only selected individuals will receive an Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Provide the required details and complete the sign-up process.

Garena will provide a single-time use Activation Code once the application is passed.

All the details mentioned in the article are just expectations based on the previous few updates, and Garena has not officially announced these. Since the new update went live recently, an official word is at least a few months away.

Note: Due to the government’s restriction on Free Fire in India, gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may engage in the MAX version, which is not among the restricted applications.

