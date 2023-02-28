Free Fire OB39 Advance Server: How to register for Activation Code, APK release date and more

With the successful introduction of the Free Fire OB38 update in January, Garena began planning for the upcoming patch, which is anticipated to go live in late March 2023. This is expected to bring many features that will be thoroughly tested on the Advance Server client to ensure a seamless experience later.

The OB39 Advance Server details are now available, and this client will also be released in March. You may gain a detailed understanding of this client and how to access it by reading the section below.

Free Fire OB39 Advance Server timeline revealed

Garena has updated the official Free Fire Advance Server website, reflecting the timeline for the upcoming OB39 client. As per the available details, the server is set to open on March 10, 2023, and the download is also expected to become available on the same day.

Free Fire OB39 Advance Server will end on March 16 (Image via Garena)

Additionally, you can test out a wide array of upcoming features and content on this special test client by March 16, 2023. In the past, the client was only available for Android devices, which is also expected to be the case now.

The developers also run a particular bounty hunter program for the client, allowing individuals to report bugs through the official website and stand a chance to get diamonds in their global account.

Note: At the time of writing the article, the registration process is yet to commence. However, it is expected to begin very soon.

How to register for Free Fire OB39 Advance Server to get an Activation Code?

You may follow the guide given below to register for the Activation Code, which is mandatory to access this special client:

Step 1: Access the official Advance Server website using this link.

You must sign in first to create an account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After accessing the webpage, it is mandatory to set up a profile, and you are offered Facebook and Google for the same.

It is important to note that you must have a game account connected to the specified social media method. If this is not followed, you will receive an error message informing the players about the same. In such situations, you may bind the account first.

Step 3: After signing in, supply the required details, including an active email address, into the form that pops up on the screen.

Step 4: Click the Join Now button to set up your profile for the Advance Server.

All the selected players will receive the code (Image via Garena)

Your application will be sent, and once it is passed, selected individuals will receive an Activation Code, which is mandatory for participating in the client.

Step 5: You may download the OB39 Advance APK by accessing the same website on the above date.

While everyone will be able to download the client, it is not possible to test the latest features without an Activation Code. Moreover, only limited codes are available. Hence, not everyone may receive this code, and you only stand a chance to receive one upon registration.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire or its Advance Server.

