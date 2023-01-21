How to bind Free Fire guest account in 2023

Free Fire is a mobile battle royale game developed and published by Garena. Available on both Android and iOS platforms, it is enjoyed by millions of players worldwide. By binding your account, you can ensure that your hard-earned progress is not lost, allowing you to pick up right where you left off.

Further, binding your profile also allows you to participate in events and receive rewards that are exclusive to players who have linked their accounts.

In this guide, we will cover all the necessary steps that you need to follow to bind your guest account in Free Fire, so you can enjoy the game to its maximum potential.

Linking a guest account in Free Fire to multiple devices in 2023

We will walk you through the process step-by-step, so you can easily bind your account and start enjoying all the benefits that come with it.

In addition, binding your guest profile will also allow you to play with your friends and join their squad seamlessly, as well as keep your in-game purchases and progress safe.

Follow these steps to link your account:

Step 1: Identify and initiate the game on your portable device, such as a smartphone or tablet.

Step 2: Log into the game using your guest account credentials. This can be done by clicking on the "Guest" button that appears on the login screen. Once you have entered your information and clicked on the "Login" button, you will be taken to the main menu of the game. There, you will be able to access all the features and content that are available to guest users.

Free Fire Login Screen (Image by Garena)

Step 3: Access the in-game system settings by tapping on the gear icon located in the main-screen lobby.

Free Fire Home Screen (Image by Garena)

Step 4: Remain on the Basic tab and examine the various login options that are available.

Free Fire Settings Page (Image by Garena)

Step 5: Select your preferred alternative from the available services and proceed to link it.

Step 6: Enter your login credentials for the login agent you wish to connect to your game account.

Important points to remember

In conclusion, linking your guest profile is a quick and easy process. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you will be able to join your preferred platform and enjoy the benefits of cross-platform play on any device via data synchronization.

Remember to keep your login credentials handy and make sure to double-check all the information before proceeding with the binding process.

Additionally, it's important to note that once you have bound your guest account to a specific platform, you will not be able to change it. So, make sure to choose something that you will be comfortable with for the long term.

Also, if you ever face any issues or problems during the binding process, you can contact the support team for assistance. They will be to troubleshoot any issues you may be facing.

