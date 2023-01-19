How to get new Kitsune Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire MAX

After the release of the Densho Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX featuring the Serpent Backpack and gun skin, Garena has now introduced the Kitsune Gloo Wall skin. This is a paid cosmetic that comes with special effects, which gamers can unlock by spending diamonds at the Densho Wall event.

The event is presented in a unique format where five locks trap the Gloo Wall, and individuals have to find the right lock to receive the grand prize. The developers went ahead with the launch of this event on January 19, 2023, and it will remain available on the Indian server until January 26, 2023.

The following sections provide an in-depth overview of the event in Free Fire MAX along with the necessary steps to obtain this skin.

The new Kitsune Gloo Wall skin is up for grabs in the Free Fire MAX event

You can choose the first lock for 9 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Essentially, the new Free Fire MAX event requires you to find the correct lock to obtain the Kitsune Gloo Wall skin. There are five such locks, and you will need to spend the premium in-game currency to open one of them. Although your chances of receiving the wall skin will improve with every open lock, the price of doing so will increase as well.

The exact cost to open all of the locks are as follows:

The cost of making the spins will gradually increase upto 399 diamonds (Image via Garena)

1st lock – 9 diamonds

2nd lock – 19 diamonds

3rd lock – 49 diamonds

4th lock – 99 diamonds

5th lock – 399 diamonds

As a result, gamers can unlock the Gloo Wall skin by expending a maximum of 575 diamonds, which isn't a very bad deal considering the Mythic rarity of the Kitsune Gloo Wall. Furthermore, various skins with a lower rarity retail at 599 diamonds, which is even higher than what's required for this new event.

Collect 100 brand points to receive the Ominous Theatre Box (Image via Garena)

This item also provides players with 25 brand points, which will help gamers in their progress to get the exclusive Loot Box skin.

Steps to obtain rewards from the newly added Densho Wall event

You may follow the series of instructions described in the section provided below to receive the rewards in your Free Fire MAX account:

Step 1: Load up your Free Fire MAX account and then head to the Events section of the battle royale title.

Select the Densho Wall event from the available options on the left (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Densho tab and then click on the Densho Wall section.

Step 3: Click on the Go button to open up the new event interface.

Step 4: Subsequently, you must select the lock that you wish to remove. Continue this process until you obtain the Gloo Wall. Furthermore, any previously owned items will be converted into FF tokens.

As mentioned before, you are guaranteed to get the skin after finding the correct lock in the event, which will take five attempts or 575 diamonds at the most. Additionally, you may receive several other useful items while attempting to receive the grand prize. After obtaining this Mythic Gloo Wall skin, you can equip it from the weapon section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes