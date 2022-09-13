7 best Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire in September 2022

Garena has consistently introduced new content and rewards in Free Fire and its MAX variant. One can open the in-game event section to view the ongoing festivities and their featured rewards. Apart from that, the store and Luck Royale section are also popular means to collect items.

Players also get to experience various skins for Gloo Walls in Garena Free Fire, which are among the most coveted items in the game. Garena has also provided some Gloo Wall skins in the in-game store, while one can keep an eye on time-limited themed events to grab new releases.

Top seven Gloo Wall skins in Garena Free Fire as of September 2022

Readers can find an up-to-date list of the seven best Gloo Wall skins in Garena Free Fire as of September 2022 as follows:

1) Cobra Strike

The Cobra Rage bundle has been among the fan-favorite items in the game ever since Garena released it. However, the bundle wasn't the only collectible that received love, as many also praised the Cobra Strike Gloo Wall, a part of the Cobra Party event.

The Cobra-themed Gloo Wall skin offers a unique design featuring a red-colored cobra head with glowing eyes and sharp fangs. The popularity of the skin also forced developers to bring Cobra Strike back into the game in multiple instances via special Free Fire events.

2) Gold Vault

Fans have witnessed numerous collaborative events in Free Fire and its MAX variant. Many such collaborations have introduced some of the best-ever items in the game, which have become fan-favorites.

One such popular item was Gold Vault Gloo Wall skin, which was a part of Money Heist's second collaboration with Free Fire MAX and its original version. It was part of the prize pool for Reload Target Down event.

The design of the Gloo Wall is inarguably one of the best and seems like a bank vault with the golden wheel.

3) Ancient Order

Garena offers pre-order rewards for its Elite Pass/Bundle before the start of each season, and usually, these prizes rarely make a return. One such pre-order reward was the white-colored Ancient Order Gloo Wall, which users could grab after purchasing Elite Bundle Season 24 in advance.

The white-colored Ancient Order Gloo Wall has one of the most impressive designs in the game as it features a samurai-like silhouette with a red-colored aura.

4) Aurora Core

In February 2022, fans witnessed a special series of events with Squad Beatz. Plenty of special edition rewards made their way to Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant through Squad Beatz events.

One event from the time-limited themed series was the Squad Beatz Top Up, which introduced the Aurora Core Gloo Wall, a 300-diamond (top-up) reward. The item has a shiny crystal-like design with purple, gold, and blue colors.

5) Stormbringer

Rampage 3.0 in June 2021 was another series of events that brought tons of exclusive rewards in Free Fire. Players can grab the Stormbringer Gloo Wall through one of the events called The Azure Dragon Top Up.

The Gloo Wall skin was a 500-diamond top-up reward and offered a design with a radiant green color and a gold-colored crown in the center. Currently, users can acquire Stormbringer Gloo Wall through the in-game store for 599 diamonds.

6) Spikey Spine

The next entry on this list is one of the most impressive skins in the game, Spikey Spine Gloo Wall. Its design has a grayish-colored body with purple-pink horn-like spikes and was introduced in the game in 2020.

Spikey Spine skin ended up becoming a fan-favorite item due to its exceptional design and made multiple returns. In 2021, players were able to spot Spikey Spine via events like Diwali Pass and Moco Store.

However, in the current OB35 version, they can attain Spikey Spine Gloo Wall via the Armory in the store for 599 diamonds.

7) Glo Technica

Glo Technica Gloo Wall is the last item on the list that showcased a magnificent design and was introduced by Garena via Tech Guru Top Up in September 2022. The purple-colored skin has a broad build and has a glass-like front side. There have been many instances when players can claim Glo Technica Gloo Wall, and right now, it is available in the store for 599 diamonds.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul