Free Fire Diwali pass: Price, legendary rewards, and Gloo Wall skin

The Free Fire Diwali events are currently in full swing, with the peak day of celebrations slated for 4 November 2021. Players can access a wide range of items, mainly cosmetics, from all the events.

As part of the festive celebrations, Garena has integrated the new Diwali Pass into the game. It provides limited-time items, including a gloo wall skin, pistol skin, and automobile skin at a great price.

What can players expect from the Diwali Pass in Free Fire?

The new Diwali Pass has been added today, and players need a total of 99 diamonds to activate it. They have time until 8 November 2021 to complete all the given tasks to earn the items.

The pass is separated into three distinct sections, each containing a unique permanent item for grabs. Each of the sections is outlined below:

Daily login rewards

Users will have to sign in daily (Image via Free Fire)

Players will have to log in daily to attain a trial card for a particular item specified for the given day. Additionally, once they have accumulated all the awards, they will have the option to claim the bonus reward of Gloo Wall- Spikey Spine. If players miss an item, they will be able to spend diamonds to acquire the item.

The list of items available are:

Sign in on day 1: AN94 – Tornado Bolt (1d)

Sign in on day 2: Diwali Dino (1d)

Sign in on day 3: AN94 – Tsunami Bolt (1d)

Sign in on day 4: Cricket Master (1d)

Sign in on day 5: AN94 – Twilight Bolt (1d)

Sign in on day 6: Bhangra emote (1d)

Sign in on day 7: AN94 – Wildfire Bolt (1d)

Bonus reward: Gloo Wall – Spikey Spine

Daily mission and shop

Rewards from the three daily missions (Image via Free Fire)

Users can complete a total of three missions daily to earn unique tokens. They have an additional option to spend gold to refresh the daily mission. Subsequently, players can utilize them to redeem various rewards from the shop, including AC80- Royal Warrior.

List of items available in the store:

AC80 — Royal Warrior: 20 tokens

Bounty play card (7d): 8 tokens

Cube fragment: 5 tokens

1x Weapon Royale Voucher: 5 tokens

1x Incubator Voucher: 2 tokens

Universal fragment (100): 2 tokens

Play matches and win rewards

There are four items in this section (Image via Free Fire)

Players will have to spin the wheel to attain various rewards. Gamers will earn a single chance to draw the rewards after every match they play until a total of five chances are used. Furthermore, they are guaranteed the grand prize of Bolly Party in 20 turns, i.e. in four days if they play five games daily.

Edited by Siddharth Satish