Free Fire Diwali event: How to get Legendary Light Surfer surfboard skin for free

There is no dearth of events in Free Fire, as the developers often incorporate new ones, keeping the players involved in the game. With Free Fire Diwali Peak Day just around the corner, a series of other events have been included, featuring a variety of aesthetically appealing items for free.

One of the most recent introductions is Booyah for Rewards, which offers a permanent surfboard skin called Light Surfer for free. The event commenced today, i.e., 2 November, and will go on until 4 November 2021.

Booyah for Rewards event in Free Fire

Booyah for Rewards will be available until 4 November 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

As suggested by the event's title, Booyah for Rewards, players must earn a specified number of victories in Free Fire to become eligible for the rewards. Since the event will only be available for a few days, gamers must quickly complete the task.

Light Surfer surfboard can be attained with 3 booyahs (Image via Free Fire)

The series of items available from the latest event are as follows:

Attain booyah one time to get 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Attain booyah three times to get a Light Surfer surfboard

Attain booyah five times to get 3x Cyber Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

There is no specified game mode, and therefore users will be able to complete the mission in the Clash Squad and Battle Royale mode.

Additionally, the former is better because the prospects of victory are substantially greater.

Steps to collect the rewards from the event

Once the players have attained their objectives of a given number of booyahs, they must follow the steps listed below to claim all the rewards:

Step 1: First, you should open the Celebrate Diwali section in the events tab.

Players must navigate through the ongoing Diwali event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you must navigate through various events and select Countdown to Diwali.

Click the claim button to attain the item (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You should press the claim button beside the given rewards to attain them.

Edited by Shaheen Banu