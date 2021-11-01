How to get free diamonds in Free Fire (November 2021)

The vast majority of Free Fire players are well aware of the importance of diamonds in the game. Several elements, including altering the in-game name, purchasing the Elite Pass, and unlocking new characters, are only available with premium currency.

As a result, diamonds hold great value, and most players desire to acquire them. However, because they require the expenditure of actual money, acquiring the currency is out of the reach of a segment of the playerbase.

Consequently, these players explore other methods of obtaining Free Fire diamonds for free.

3 ways players can obtain free diamonds in Free Fire (November 2021)

Custom rooms

Participating in custom rooms emerges as one of the options for players (Image via YouTube)

Many YouTubers host custom rooms, and players can go ahead and participate in them. This is one of the easier methods through which individuals can get their hands on Free Fire diamonds or other incentives.

It is essential for players to keep in mind that rewards are not guaranteed. Nonetheless, taking part is still a viable option.

BOOYAH

The events that are on BOOYAH offer tons of unique rewards (Image via Google Play Store)

The BOOYAH app offers a plethora of unique events that award items such as gift cards, emotes, and other incentives to participants. Some of them even incorporate diamonds, making this app a fantastic choice for gamers.

Players should keep in mind that they must link their Free Fire account to this application to get the rewards.

Google Opinion Rewards

Players should use Google Opinion Rewards for obtaining diamonds (Image via Play Store)

The Google Opinion Rewards app is the best option for players looking to earn free diamonds,. Users essentially get rewarded with Google Play Credits in exchange for participating in surveys.

Individuals can proceed with purchasing diamonds in Free Fire after they have collected a certain quantity of credits. Gamers may also save them and purchase super airdrops which offer a higher value.

Apart from these, users are recommended to avoid using illicit tools like unlimited diamond generators. These are mostly fake and using them will likely result in a ban.

Edited by Siddharth Satish