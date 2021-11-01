5 Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) Free Fire videos with the most views

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is probably the most well-known Free Fire content creator in the world today. He has been releasing videos about the battle royale game daily and, over the period, has garnered a substantial following on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Ajjubhai now has a massive subscriber count of over 29.2 million on his YouTube channel, with over 5.06 billion views combined. He also has over 3 million Instagram followers, showcasing his widespread appeal.

Five most-watched Free Fire videos of Ajjubhai (Total Gaming)

5) “2 AWM Ajjubhai Play with Subrata+Helping Gamer and Desi Gamer - Garena Free Fire”

This is one of the most fun gameplay videos on Ajjubhai’s official YouTube channel. He teams up with other popular content creators — Gaming with Subrata, Helping Gamer, and Desi Gamers.

As the title suggests, Total Gaming attempts to showcase gameplay utilizing 2 AWMs, the popular sniper rifle in Free Fire. It is a must-watch that fans are recommended to check out.

Views: 24.3 million

4) “Ajjubhai94 and Amitbhai vs Total Gaming eSports Must Watch Gameplay - Garena Free Fire”

In this video, Desi Gamers and Total Gaming go head-to-head against the TG eSports team, which at that time consisted of famous athletes including Vasiyo, Golden, Mafiabala, and FozyAjay. It was a 4v4 battle, and Team Ajjubhai had two more players in the form of X-Mania and Isha_51.

The match took place over 24 minutes, during which TG eSports emerged triumphant in a hotly disputed fight.

Views: 24.5 million

3) “Pro Girl Call Me Noob😡आजा 1 vs 2 में🔥- Garena Free Fire”

This video has a different theme and is unlike most regular content on his YouTube channel. It is a type of skit and, as mentioned in the title, a “Pro Girl Calls Ajjubhai a Noob”.

Consequently, he faces the two girls in a 1v2 custom room battle, coming out on top 4-2.

Views: 25 million

2) “Ajjubhai is Next Factory King? Only Factory Roof Challenge With Amitbhai - Garena Free Fire”

Coming in at the second spot is a Factory Challenge video. For those unaware, this is a popular custom room challenge, and gamers have to jump to the top of the Factory, a site on Free Fire’s Bermuda map.

After minutes of intense gameplay, Ajjubhai and Amitbhai were forced to settle for third place, failing to claim the win.

Views: 28.14 million

1) “Ajjubhai94 vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamer) Best Clash Battle Who will Win - Garena Free Fire”

The Clash Squad match between Ajjubhai and Amitbhai is the most-watched video on Total Gaming’s channel. The two prominent content creators squared off, and viewers were treated to some great gameplay.

Those who have not yet watched it must do so, as a match between Amitbhai and Ajjubhai is not one to be missed.

Views: 33.8 million

Edited by Ravi Iyer