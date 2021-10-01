Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID details: Total Gaming stats, monthly earnings, real name, and more in October 2021

With the phenomenal success of Free Fire in India, plenty of YouTubers have amassed large followings across several platforms. Ajjubhai is one such popular figure, having massive subscriber and view counts of 28.5 million and 4.90 billion, respectively.

Aside from Free Fire, he also creates content on other games such as Minecraft and GTA 5. At the moment, Ajjubhai’s Instagram account has over 3 million followers.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID, real name and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his actual name is Ajay. Here are his stats as of today, October 1, 2021:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has competed in 12329 squad games in Free Fire and has come out on top on 2975 occasions, upholding a win percentage of 24.13%. In these matches, he has managed to notch 47014 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.03.

Meanwhile, he has played precisely 1800 duo matches and remained unbeaten in 351 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 19.50%. He collected 7186 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.96.

The content creator has 972 solo matches to his name and has triumphed in 90, resulting in a win ratio of 9.25%. The player has 2507 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Ajjubhai has taken part in 244 squad matches and has a win tally of 48, retaining a win rate of 19.67%. With 1216 kills, Total Gaming has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 6.20.

Apart from this, Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai has appeared in 11 duo games, killing 53 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.82.

Finally, he has played a single solo match. He secured the win and has racked up 32 frags.

Ajjubhai’s monthly earnings

Ajjubhai's earnings on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Ajjubhai’s estimated monthly earnings on his main channel – Total Gaming, lie between $56.1K and $897.3K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Over the past few years, Ajjubhai has regularly created content around Free Fire, garnering huge numbers. There are 1577 videos present on his channel, and the most-watched one has 42 million views.

As previously stated, he has 28.5 million subscribers with 4.90 billion views. Out of these, Total Gaming has gained 800 thousand subscribers and 224.32 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: Ajjubhai's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more Free Fire matches.

