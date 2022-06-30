5 best Free Fire gun skins with kill effects in 2022

Gun skins are the most sought-after cosmetics available in Free Fire. The primary reason for their significance is because they augment the stats of a weapon. Aside from that, they also improve the aesthetic and overall appeal of a gun.

Several new gun skins have been added to the battle royale game over the years, and each one provides a unique set of advantages and extra features. Users are interested in a variety of factors, one of which is the kill effect offered by the skins.

The following list provides the top five gun skins that offer kill effects.

Note: Users from India should abstain from playing Free Fire as the game has been banned in the country. However, they are permitted to play Free Fire MAX because it was not on the list of banned apps.

The M1014 and SCAR have unique gun skins with kill effects in Free Fire (2022)

5) FAMAS – Demonic Grin

Here's what the FAMAS - Demonic Grin looks like (Image via Garena)

The FAMAS - Demonic Grin is the latest Evo gun skin to be added to Garena Free Fire, and it takes the fifth spot on this list. Thanks to the demon theme, it has a fantastic appearance, and there is a red-headed demon at the front and a white-headed demon at the opposite end.

Upon equipping this skin, the FAMAS will have enhanced stats. The following is the exact rundown of the stats:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Reload Speed: “-”

4) M1014 – Green Flame Draco

The M1014 is one of the most popular shotguns in Free Fire, and the M1014 - Green Flame Draco skin amplifies its power. It debuted on the Indian server in May 2021 and has made one more appearance since then.

It is quite evident from the name that the primary color of the skin is green and that it is fashioned in the form of a dragon. The following are the stats improved with this gun skin:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-”

3) MP40 – Predatory Cobra

The MP40 Predatory Cobra looks incredible (Image via Garena)

The MP40 — Predatory Cobra skin is one of the most impressive gun skins available in the game. Due to the enormous increase in stats that it offers, fans strongly desire to get their hands on this item.

The skin was made available during Project Cobra activities in the game in early 2021. The following is a list of the changes in stats when the skin is equipped:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Reload Speed: “-”

2) SCAR – Megalodon Alpha

The gun skin is designed based on a Megalodon shark and features a dominant color scheme of red and black. Its aesthetic and the kill effect are extremely breathtaking, and it is a skin worth having in Free Fire.

The Megalodon Alpha was added to the game in 2021, and players that enjoy using a SCAR often use the skin. These are the attributes that will improve when using the skin:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-”

1) AK – Blue Flame Draco

The AK – Blue Flame Draco is probably the best skin (Image via Garena)

In 2020, the Blue Flame Draco skin was the very first Evo gun skin to be added to the battle royale title. Since then, it has remained one of the top options in the game’s community.

The gun skin is designed to look like a dragon and has a blue-and-purple-hued aura that adds to its overall appearance. The Blue Flame Draco will improve these attributes upon being equipped:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-”

Disclaimer: All Free Fire gun skin attributes mentioned above are at their maximum level in the game. The list is based on the writer’s views, and the users’ choices may differ.

