5 best Free Fire MP40 gun skins in April 2022

Players get an assortment of alternatives in Garena Free Fire's weaponry. There are various categories, and each firearm is vital for different combat/gameplay situations.

Guns in Free Fire also vary in calibre over specific ranges. Thus, players often pick guns that suit their strategies on the battlefield.

In matches, weapons are usually well-dispersed all over the map. Some are hard to find, while others are readily discoverable. MP40 is one such gun that players can easily find on the battlefield. Consequently, it has become one of the most used weapons in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant.

MP40's close-quarter efficiency has also made it quite popular. As a result, Garena has introduced many MP40 skins in the game due to the gun's popularity.

These weapon skins are either Evo gun variants or regular designs with/without VFX, which aim to enhance the strength of the base weapon (MP40).

The best MP40 skins in Garena Free Fire as of April 2022

1) MP40 - New Year

Availability: Available via the New Year Weapon Loot Crate that costs 40 diamonds.

Attributes:

Damage: ++

Magazine: +

Accuracy: -

MP40's New Year skin offers colorful special effects with celebratory stars. The skin also features a beautiful design that uses different colors like green, purple, and black. These colors collectively provide a more vivid appearance to the gun skin.

2) MP40 - Carnival Carnage

Availability: Available via the Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate that costs 40 diamonds.

Attributes:

Accuracy: ++

Damage: +

Reload Speed: -

Carnival Carnage is among the most impressive skins in the game. The MP40 skin is quite popular due to its VFX and impressive design that blends various colors, with red and blue being the most dominating.

The MP40 - Carnival Carnage skin also boasts spilling blood-like special effects around the gun.

3) MP40 - Sneaky Clown

Availability: Available via the "MP40 - Sneaky Clown" Weapon Loot Crate that costs 40 diamonds.

Attributes:

Magazine: ++

Rate of Fire: +

Range: -

The golden and grey MP40 skin provides an improved magazine and firing rate with a decrease in range, making it a better close-range weapon. However, the special effects of clown cards make Sneaky Clown MP40 quite desirable.

4) MP40 - Mechanical

Availability: Available via the Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate that costs 40 diamonds.

Attributes:

Damage: ++

Rate of Fire: +

Reload Speed: -

'MP40 - Mechanical' is another impressive gun skin in Free Fire that features a mesmerizing design alongside special lightning bolts effects. The rose gold color of the skin makes its appearance quite sleek. Apart from the flawless design, the modified stats of the base weapon make the skin deadlier.

1) MP40 - Predatory Cobra

Availability: Not available in Garena Free Fire at the moment.

Attributes:

Damage: ++

Rate of Fire: +

Reload Speed: -

Predatory Cobra is one of the most impressive gun skins in Garena Free Fire. The Cobra-themed MP40 skin is an Evo-gun skin, providing several customization options for the base variant.

The skin has a fang-like muzzle on the red-colored Predatory Cobra MP40 skin, making it look more attractive. The Cobra-themed skin is currently unavailable in the game but continues to make returns, with its last appearance being during the Faded Wheel in December 2021.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Saman