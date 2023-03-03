How to generate Free Fire OB39 Advance Server Activation Code

March 2023 is finally here, and Garena is now gearing up for the next OB update for Free Fire. The developers have unveiled a timeline for the forthcoming Advance Server, which is expected to commence on March 10. Like previous iterations of this kind, it will be online for almost a week.

Alongside the disclosure of the release date, registrations for the Advance Server have also begun on its official website. Hence, players can easily sign up for this program and generate a unique Activation Code, which they will only be able to use after March 10. That's the release date for the server's APK file.

Today's article will offer a step-by-step guide to generating the Activation Code for Free Fire OB39's Advance Server.

Garena Free Fire OB39 Advance Server: A step-by-step guide on how to get a unique Activation Code

The Advance Server program is returning for the testing phase of OB39 update next week (Image via Garena)

Registrations are open, and you can head to the official website of the Advance Server program to sign up for the upcoming testing phase. Here's how you can generate a unique Activation Code for Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK client:

How can players register for the Advance Server program and get the Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Use this link to access the official website of Free Fire's Advance Server: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/.

Choose either Google or Facebook to log into the Advance Server website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You can choose between Google or Facebook to sign into the website. However, the account you log in using must be attached to your game account.

Note: If you use a guest account, immediately bind it with Gmail or Facebook via the in-game settings.

Please fill in the required fields for Advance Server registration (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter your active email ID to set up a profile for the FF OB39 Advance Server registration.

Press the Join Now! button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the Join Now! button to confirm the details.

The website will confirm your registration (Image via Garena)

The website will take a few seconds before redirecting you to the download page of the server's APK file.

The website will then showcase the Activation Code and the APK download link (Image via Garena)

Step 5: The Activation Code and APK client link will be visible on the download page. You can copy the former and return to this screen after March 10 to download the OB39 Advance Server APK.

Return later to download the Advance Server APK client (Image via Garena)

As you have registered an account using Google or Facebook, you can log in again after March 10, 2023, to download the Free Fire Advance Server APK. Once you've downloaded and installed it, you can launch that file like the regular Garena Free Fire game.

The Advance Server APK client will ask for a specific Activation Code you received after registering for the program. You can copy the code in the given box to access the OB39 Advance Server and experience the unreleased FF content.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes