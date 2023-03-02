Free Fire OB39 Advance Server: Activation Codes list, how to get, and complete guide

Garena has now begun accepting registrations for the forthcoming Free Fire OB39 Advance Server. Based on the official timeline that was made available, this special client will be ready for download on March 10, 2023, and players with Android devices will be able to try out the new features until its conclusion on March 16, 2023.

It should be noted that the developers don't provide access to the Advance Server to everyone, and only those with a valid Activation Code can play it. Since these codes are limited in nature, you can try to receive one by registering on the official website.

If you haven't received the code after the registration process, then you can use one from the list of valid codes provided in the latter section of this article.

Free Fire OB39 Advance Server Activation Code list

The following is a list of Activation Codes (Image via Garena)

Given below is a list of some working Free Fire OB39 Advance Server Activation Codes that you can use to gain access to the client:

I0QRVENMEBFPXB9S

Z8ENOVWIEXUHDKDS

NP8FUL38EQ1H4Y4X

V0FPPNDNX4JJ07P2

JF5EP54YR23523Z3

46CXEMVAWGZQPN51

521N7ASS1NDM5YEJ

GXGVX4JGKBEO8F4W

XAYHYUGZHIKDFKRE

C7PYXFJ4SA3YD2CI

All of the codes given above are valid and have been generated for the upcoming Free Fire OB39 Advance Server. These can only be utilized after the release of the client on March 10, 2023, and will subsequently be rendered invalid.

If you receive an error message while using this later, then it can be safely assumed that another player has already utilized the code. As a result, it cannot be used again.

How to generate Free Fire OB39 Advance Server Activation Codes

Registering for the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server is a fairly simple process and anyone can do so in a few minutes to stand a chance of receiving an Activation Code. You can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Proceed to the official Advance Server website. You can use this link to access it directly.

Complete the sign-up process using the required platform out of the two available options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon reaching this website, you must sign up using either Facebook or Google.

Additionally, you must have a game account that's linked to the social media platform just to set up an account on the Advance Server website. If this is not followed, an error message will pop up on the screen.

You will have to accurately enter the email address and click on the 'Join Now' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter your email address into the relevant text field in the form on the screen and click on the Join Now button.

This will successfully complete the registration process, and if your application has been accepted, a valid Activation Code will be displayed on the screen. Next, you must sign in to the same account upon the release of the OB39 Advance Server to download the APK file. You must enter this code after booting up the Advance Server client for the first time.

You can report bugs to get free diamonds (Image via Garena)

While playing on the Advance Server, you also have the option to report any bugs through the official website. If you do so, you'll likely be rewarded with diamonds being credited into your global account, but this isn't always guaranteed.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes