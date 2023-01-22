When will next Free Fire Advance Server be released (OB39)? How to gain access and more

Before releasing every significant Free Fire update, Garena thoroughly tests the features to get input from users and removes apparent bugs and glitches. All of this testing is handled in a separate client altogether, called the Advance Server, where one may try the latest unreleased features for a limited time.

After the release of the OB38 earlier this month, everyone's eyes are set on the OB39 Advance Server when it comes to updates. The client is a few weeks away, and its APK file is expected to be available in March this year.

Read through for the expected details of the upcoming Advance Server.

Free Fire OB39 Advance Server details

The Free Fire OB39 Advance Server is expected to go live in March. This assumption is based on the fact that Garena will likely release the upcoming OB39 update on March 21 or 22 as the CS-Ranked Season 17 concludes on March 22, 2023.

The previous OB38 Advance Server opened over two weeks before the update's release (Image via Garena)

The developers open up the registration for this client a few days before its release. This time around, players might be able to register via the official website in the last week of February itself.

Steps to access Free Fire Advance Server

After the registrations for the next Free Fire OB39 Advance Server open, you may register at the official website. However, only a limited number of Activation Codes exist, and gamers are not guaranteed one even after registration.

Users have to register ahead of its release (Image via Garena)

Once the application has been successfully passed, you will receive the exclusive Activation Code mandatory to access the client upon its release. This code can only be used once and cannot be repeated.

Furthermore, gamers need a Free Fire account associated with Google or Facebook to sign up for the Advance. Otherwise, an error message will be displayed on the website informing them of the same.

After the client is released, you may follow the steps given below to download and install it on your device.

Step 1: Access the official Advance Server website on any web browser.

It is advisable to download the client once they have received the code (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to your previously created account on the website and then the Download APK button to get the file.

Developers allow anyone to download the APK file, which is around 800 to 900 MB in size.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, toggle the Install from the Unknown Source option and complete the installation.

It is mandatory to enter the Activation Code to gain access (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Open the Advance Server, and after setting up your account, you will be required to input this code when prompted.

Due to capacity restraints, an Activation Code is mandatory to enter the client and test the new features. Furthermore, the developers may also offer diamonds as a token of appreciation for reporting bugs and glitches.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play Free Fire or its Advance Server. Instead, they may wait for these features to be released in the MAX version.

