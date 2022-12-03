Free Fire Advance Server registration: Procedure, expected release date for OB38 APK, and more

Garena constantly releases updates for Free Fire with new advancements and additions to improve the overall gaming experience. With each new update, players get new features, including maps, modes, characters, and many more in-game items.

Before the official arrival of any major update, the developers first release an Advance Server. This server is released specifically for players to check out upcoming features and report any bugs or glitches directly to the developers. The latest OB38 update will soon be available for players with brand new add-ons and other items.

This article discusses the procedure to register for the Advance Server and the the OB38 update's expected release date in Free Fire.

Free Fire OB38 Advance Server registration: Everything you need to know

Season 16 ends in January (Image via Garena)

Garena announces the arrival of a Advance Servers for every major update about two weeks before the official launch. The upcoming Advance Server may likely be made available in the final week of December or in the first few days of January 2022, as the Free Fire OB38 update will likely go live on January 10 or 11.

The official Advance Server website will go live before its launch, allowing players to download the Advance Server and provide any required feedback.

Guide to registering for Free Fire Advance Server

The procedure to register for the Advance Server is fairly easy to understand and only takes a few minutes. Furthermore, by reporting bugs and glitches in the Advance Server game client, players can obtain amazing rewards like diamonds and rare outfit bundles.

Here's a step-by-step guide to registering for the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server:

Step 1: Use any web browser to navigate to the Advance Server's official website (https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com).

Step 2: After reaching the website, gamers can proceed using either of the two available login methods, Facebook or Google.

Provide an email address to register (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After that, players will have to enter an active email address. Upon doing so, click on the Confirm button to complete the registration process for the Advance Server.

Upon successful registration, players will have to wait for the activation code. Unfortunately, there are a limited number of slots in the Advance Server and only lucky players who register for the server receive the activation code. This code is used to access the Advance Server and test out new features by directly downloading the APK from the official website.

Players must refrain from trusting fake websites that offer free activation codes and Advance Server APK files. The only legitimate way to gain access to the Advance Server is by registering on the official Free Fire website.

It should be noted that neither the Advance Server nor the OB38 update's release date has been officially announced yet. The dates shown above are based on historical patterns. Since the website won't go live until a few weeks before the server launches, it's currently inaccessible.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the nation are advised to avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They can continue to enjoy the MAX variant as it was not among the suspended applications.

