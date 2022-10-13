How to get Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code

The Free Fire Advance Server brings with it excitement and hype, as it is the first means through which gamers can experience new and upcoming features. It is released weeks before the official update and serves as a testing ground for removing bugs and glitches.

There is a sense of exclusivity around these servers, as not every user is entitled to receive a slot in them due to their limited space. This is why Garena has established a system involving Activation Codes. This restricts players' access to the client. Here's how you can get the code for the upcoming Free Fire OB37 Advance Server.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should refrain from playing the battle royale title. They can continue to play the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

Acquiring Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code

The Activation Code is one of the prerequisites for accessing any Advance Server client. The only way to stand a chance of getting it is by registering on the official server website. Hence, the steps to potentially receive a code are as follows:

Step 1: Access the official Advance Server website using this link.

At the moment, the site is inaccessible and displays a forbidden error. However, it will become functional once the Advance Server nears availability.

You have two options to sign up (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, utilize one of the two available options, Facebook or Google, to sign up and set up a profile.

It is essential for you to have an account on the given platforms; otherwise, an error will come up reading “Free Fire game account not found.” Hence, you are advised to create an account with one of these.

Step 3: Enter an active email address and set up a profile to proceed.

After the application has passed, selected users will receive an Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Once the application has been submitted, you will receive an Activation Code which you will need to use when accessing the client for the first time. It is a single-use code and hence will be rendered invalid after utilization. Thus, it is recommended that you do not share it with others.

Step 4: You can sign in to your account on the day the client is available for download and then click the APK download button.

Unfortunately, the client is only available on the Android platform.

Enter the Activation Code when it pops up (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Once the download is complete, install the APK and boot up the Free Fire Advance Server. Enter the code when prompted.

Next Free Fire OB37 Advance Server release date

Timeline of the previous server (Image via Garena)

The Advance Server will be released approximately two weeks before the launch of this particular update. As the upcoming OB37 update is expected to go live around November 15 or 16, you may expect the server to be available in the first week of November.

However, registrations should begin a few days before the APK is available, and the official server website is expected to start working around late October or early November.

