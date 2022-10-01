When will Free Fire OB37 update be released? Expected release date and more details

Periodic updates have been a major factor in Free Fire’s vast popularity around the world. The developers have managed to regularly roll out new features and refine existing ones to get the battle royale title to its current state.

Just a few days ago, Garena released the most recent OB36 patch, adding in plenty of content and new features for the community. The OB37 update is next in line, but is only a few weeks away. Its upcoming release date can be estimated with reasonable accuracy, given that the developers release patches in a particular pattern.

Note: Free Fire is currently banned in India and, owing to government-imposed restrictions, players from the country should avoid downloading or playing the battle royale title.

Free Fire OB37 update will be available in mid-November

For the last few updates, Garena has primarily released Free Fire updates either on the day of the completion of the ongoing Clash Squad season or the day prior to this in-game change. This provides a reasonable base for gamers to predict the release of the OB37 update.

Clash Squad Ranked Season 15 ends on 16 November 2022 (Image via Garena)

The ongoing Clash Squad Ranked Season 15 began when the OB36 update was released and is expected to conclude on 16 November 2022. Based on these details, it is safe to assume that the Free Fire OB37 update will be released either on 15 or 16 November 2022.

On the day of the patch, the game's servers will be down, owing to maintenance for the upcoming update. Although players will most likely be able to download the update from official stores during this scheduled break, they will receive an error informing them that 'the servers will be ready soon' if they try to launch the game.

The timeline for the previous OB36 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The game's fans will be able to test and experience the upcoming update's features during the Advance Server, a special client that the developers generally launch two weeks before the official update. Looking at this trend, the community can expect to see the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server sometime in the first week of November, but the restrictions for it will begin a few days beforehand.

Basically, this registration will allow them to get the Activation Code, a requirement for players to access the Advance Server when it's made available. Currently, no details of any new features are available yet, and may likely be leaked in the coming weeks.

The message on the Indian server of the MAX version (Image via Garena)

Based on an official email on the Free Fire MAX India server, it can safely be said that, after the arrival of the Lifetime Progress system, the gun skins token box will be removed in the November patch.

Note: All the dates mentioned in the article are purely estimates and based on trends observed in the release of previous updates.

