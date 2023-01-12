Free Fire MAX OB38 Battle Royale and Clash Squad changes explained

Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX's OB38 update saw the end of its rollout process on January 11 and brought plenty of new content to the game. To get the title and its new features, especially the optimizations, one must update the FF/FF MAX to the latest version.

The developers have made innovative changes to the two most popular game modes, Battle Royale and Clash Squad. Due to the new alterations and additions to BR and CS, one will have a more engaging and immersive experience on the battlefield.

Everything about optimizations made to Battle Royale and Clash Squad in Free Fire MAX (OB38)

Battle Royale additions and adjustments

Changes to the Free Fire MAX BR mode (Image via Garena)

Arsenals

Garena has added a new feature in BR mode via Free Fire MAX's OB38 update. Each map will now offer five to six Arsenals, which the game will show on the minimap. Players can locate one and utilize it to obtain level-three firearms and exclusive airdrop weapons.

After an Arsenal has been spotted, gamers will get to access its content after using a key. Multiple keys are dispersed across major areas on the BR map. Additionally, these items are available via vending machines for 600 FF Coins and airdrop vending machines for 400 FF Coins.

BR Battle Card

Players will get to showcase a BR Battle Card on the spawn island before the start of a match. This item will display players' stats and equipped skills. Besides that, one can customize it in the waiting lobby.

Improvements to vehicles

Garena has made vehicles, which one can use to go up hills, easier to control. Besides that, their HP has also been increased. However, the developers have snipped their damage-dealing capability.

Jammer

A new item named Jammer is now available in Free Fire MAX's BR mode, which will help players avoid getting detected by Clu's Tracing Steps, Memory Mist, Binoculars, and UAVs. One can find and quip a Jammer from airdrops.

Loot Radar

Apart from the Jammer, players can find the Loot Radar in the BR mode. It can reveal all unowned and higher-level loot. It has a set range of 75 meters and will disclose relevant information every 25 seconds.

After equipping it, this radar will be enabled by default and will notify users regarding a particular detected item in the form of a pin on the minimap.

Solo queue revival

If players get eliminated early during a BR match, they will have an opportunity to return. Players will get a revival chance in the first three minutes of a match. This can be feature can be used only once. Additionally, a heart icon in the top-right corner will indicate whether the revival system is active.

Other Battle Royale adjustments

Other adjustments in the Free Fire MAX BR mode include the following:

Developers have increased the cost of M1014-1, AN94, M4A1-1, and Woodpecker available from the vending machine to 400 FF Coins.

M82B is now available in the vending machine for 600 FF Coins.

Flashbang has been removed.

Devs have increased the revival duration required at Revival Points on NeXTerra to 25 seconds from 20, while for other maps, the same has been increased to 33 seconds from 25.

Adjustments for Defense Airdrop: First phase at six seconds from four, second at 12 from eight, and third at 24 from 16.

Treasure Map: Devs have removed Grappling Hook Gun and replaced it with a weapon (MAC10, XM8, or AK47).

Changes to Play Zone timestamps for Battle Royale Duo and Squad

4th zone spawn: 740th second from 725th second.

740th second from 725th second. 4th zone shrink: 785th second from 770th second.

785th second from 770th second. 5th zone spawn: 860th second from 830th second.

860th second from 830th second. 5th zone shrink: 890th second from 865th second.

890th second from 865th second. 6th zone spawn: 950th second from 910th second.

950th second from 910th second. 6th zone shrink: 980th second from 940th second.

Changes to Clash Squad in Free Fire MAX

Adjustments to the CS mode in Free Fre MAX (Image via Garena)

Shifting Play Zones

A new location will randomly appear on the map after the first zone shrinks. The Play Zone will move to the newly appeared location and start getting smaller. This adjustment has been made to decrease the unfair advantage that campers get on Free Fire MAX CS maps like Factory or Clock Tower.

Weapon cost adjustments

Free Fire MAX devs have snipped the cost for M14-II to 1,700 from 1,900.

Adjustment to CS Store

New weapons M1917, SVD, and M60 will now be available in the CS Store.

All the changes and additions are available in both ranked and casual matches (BR and CS) of Free Fire MAX.

