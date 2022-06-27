5 best Free Fire MAX drop locations to get more loot and kills

Garena Free Fire MAX inherited its Battle Royale mode and other in-game features from the original eponymous tactical shooter. The MAX variant further enhanced the difficulty levels by attracting more players; now, the game has become more competitive than ever.

As the game has grown, the number of downloads hasn't slowed as Free Fire MAX has already registered over 100 million downloads in the Play Store. The consistent updates have also contributed to improving the game's quality.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The best landing spots for high-quality loot and more kills

Like Free Fire, the MAX variant is also a strategy-based BR shooter that requires players to work on their movement, aim, and several other skills. Similarly, one of the most crucial aspects players should focus on is the landing spots.

In a Battle Royale match, the drop location is a big factor that affects the chances of survival. Some landing spots don't provide many accessories or weapons, while others offer high-quality loot. Moreover, the amount of loot also attracts various enemies, making it easier for players to score more kills.

Readers can find the top five landing spots (hot drops) that offer high-quality loot and more kills:

1) Central (Purgatory)

Central in Purgatory (Image via Garena)

Location: D8 (or DQ)

Situated at the extreme left of the southern island in Purgatory's minimap, Central offers an even terrain and multiple buildings/structures. One can find a decent number of three-story houses with plenty of loot dispersed all over them.

In Purgatory, Central has often been considered a hot drop as, most of the time, it remains within a reachable distance of the plane's route. Hence, one can come across more than enough enemies and bots to have a fight or score kills.

Players can utilize walls to cover during fights and use buildings to camp or heal.

2) Snowfall (Alpine)

Snowfall in Alpine (Image via Garena)

Location: CK, CL, and DK

Alpine is unique in Free Fire MAX due to its varying terrain, and Snowfall is one of the locations for loot in Alpine. However, the snow-clad location is also notorious for attracting many players, making it one of the hot drops in Alpine.

Snowfall is widely expanded, covering a decent area on the map and scattered loot over it. Thus, players can easily find the weapons of their desire and hide using the walls of buildings during combat situations.

3) Observatory (Bermuda/Bermuda Remastered)

Bermuda Remastered's Observatory (Image via Garena)

Location: BL and CL

The next location on this list is Observatory, which users can find in Bermuda and its Remastered variant. It is located in the extreme western part of both maps and generally lies away from the flight route. However, the amount of loot and uneven terrain (for combat advantage) makes Observatory attract a decent number of players.

The lack of buildings alongside enclosed structures and vehicles makes the Observatory an interesting spot during fights.

4) Refinery (Kalahari)

Kalahari's Refinery (Image via Garena)

Location: EM and EN

The Refinery is located in the central part of Free Fire MAX's desert map, Kalahari. Therefore, it is naturally a primary choice as a landing spot for various gamers. In addition to the number of players, Refinery's popularity is also related to the high-quality loot it offers.

The Refinery also has a decent cover and is well-connected to the other regions of Kalahari. One can expect enemies during any phase of the match. Hence, Refinery is also suitable for camping throughout the match after players choose it as their primary drop location.

5) Factory (Bermuda/Bermuda Remastered)

Bermuda's Factory (Image via Garena)

Location: EO

The Factory is the most popular location of Free Fire MAX since it has a custom room challenge named after it. Thus, it is no brainer that the southern location of Bermuda is the final entry on this list.

Regardless of the flight routes, Factory always attracts players as it offers an exceptional amount of loot for multiple squads. The staircases, structures, and containers make Factory a brilliant cover during scuffles in a Free Fire MAX match.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

