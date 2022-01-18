5 best landing spots in Free Fire's Bermuda map in 2022

Choosing the perfect location in Free Fire is a critical decision. Depending on the playstyle, character builds, and experience in-game, some locations will be better suited than others.

Thankfully, the Bermuda map offers every type of location. It has safe havens for beginners, hot-drop locations for aggressive players, and tactical drop spots for enthusiasts.

Ensure to land on these locations when playing on the Bermuda map in Free Fire

5) Clock Tower

Clock Tower has remained one of Free Fire's most popular drop locations. While it does not become a hot-drop in every match, many gunfights do break out in and around the area.

Although it's not advisable for newcomers to land here, it's not exactly a bad idea either. With plenty of open space to move about and good loot, players shouldn't come under fire immediately after landing.

4) Peak

Peak is an interesting location in the game. The area has a few houses and is a natural high ground. However, it is a dangerous place for newcomers to land. Meanwhile, aggressive players looking to improve their K/D ratio will find paradise here.

The area offers a lot of loot and easy rotations from all sides. The thick forest on the outer rings of the area is useful when wanting to make a tactical retreat. They can also be used to gain some cover during a gunfight.

3) Hanger

Located in the southwest part of the island, Hanger is a high-risk, high-reward location. Since it's adjacent to Clock Tower and Bimasakti Strip, many players tend to rotate in and around the area.

While the location does offer decent loot, it's not welcoming to new players. Once a user lands here, there's no time to explore. They have to find gear to survive or risk being eliminated.

2) Shipyard

The shipyard is a very cluttered and confusing location in Free Fire. With so many places to hide, being ambushed is a common occurrence. Nevertheless, landing here is an adrenaline-pumping experience.

With so much empty space to move about, players often chase each other throughout the location. However, what makes this area really dangerous are campers. They usually rotate to the high ground and snipe at players that are below. Counter-attacking them seldom works.

1) Sentosa

Sentosa is a mini island paradise located on the southeastern side of the main island. It is a relatively calm area and is perfect for beginners. With a lot of open space, tree cover, and housing, players can easily hide from opponents if needed.

What makes this location so good is the amount of loot that can be found here. A squad that can land and secure the area will find everything they need during the early game.

