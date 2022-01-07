7 tips to survive longer in Garena Free Fire (2022)

Surviving in Free Fire is a delicate process. Sadly, there is no right way to survive every match in-game. To outlast others, players need to adapt to change.

Nevertheless, despite the dynamics of every match being different, there are a few things that remain the same. By following these and implementing them in-game, the user can improve their odds of survival.

Master the art of survival in Free Fire by following these tips

7) Don't play too aggressively

Playing aggressively is often a viable strategy. Users can earn points in ranked mode and improve their overall K/D ratio. However, being too aggressive may lead to an early exit in every match, and knowing when to stop pursuing opponents is of vital importance.

6) Try to hold the high ground during gunfights

When engaging in combat with the enemy, it's always a good idea to hold the high ground. This will make it harder for the opponent to advance as the user will have better shooting angles. If done correctly, the enemy will either be pinned down or eliminated.

5) It's best to retreat when faced with overwhelming odds

Not every engagement in Free Fire goes according to plan. At times the enemy manages to gain the upperhand. Rather than trying to fight a losing battle, the user should retreat to fight another day.

4) Prioritize finding loot during the early-game

The early-game phase of every match is the most important. During this timeframe, players need to collect as much loot and gear as possible. Without proper loot, the mid-game and end-game of the match will become impossible.

3) Try to find mushrooms and maintain full EP

EP plays a huge role in Free Fire. Once the user’s EP bar is filled, they can recover HP passively. This saves them the trouble of using medkits. The best way to maintain full EP is by eating mushrooms. These can easily be found all over the map.

2) Learn how to use utility items such as gloo walls and smoke grenades

Not every battle in Free Fire can be won with bullets and abilities alone. At times players will have to use utility items to gain a combat advantage. While there are many to master, gloo walls and smoke grenades should be top priorities.

1) Never rush opponents that have the high ground

Although rushing is a good strategy in-game, there are times when it should be avoided. Rushing opponents who are on high ground will leave players at a disadvantage. Once they've committed to the rush, players will likely get pinned by gunfire.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

