Top 5 hot-drops in Garena Free Fire for loot and intense fights

Free Fire has three maps — Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory — where players can enjoy battle royale matches. Dropping into famous places on these maps ensures they have good loot and allows them to increase their number of kills early on.

When landing in hot drop zones, users often make certain mistakes that they must avoid at all costs. That being said, here are some of the best places in the three maps that are popular and dangerous.

Best hot-drops in Free Fire

These are a few of the best drop locations in Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory:

5) Brasilia

Brasilia is the ultimate hot-drop location in Purgatory as the houses give gamers the perfect opportunity to play hide-and-seek with their enemies. Due to the abundance of buildings, they have enough guns, ammunition, and supplies to choose from.

4) Refinery

Refinery is one of the top picks for intense fights in Free Fire's smallest map. Players have a high-ground advantage and an opportunity to get top-tier loot, which is why this location is favored by many.

3) Clock Tower

The main aim of users while landing in this place is to camp after getting quick loot. This way, they can easily boost their kill numbers by attacking unsuspecting opponents who scour the area searching for weapons and supplies.

2) Pochinok

The close-knit cluster of buildings towards the southern side of Bermuda makes it an excellent location for gathering good loot. Experienced Free Fire gamers can also boost their number of kills as enemies will not have much space to hide.

1) Bimasakti Strip

Bimasakti Strip is undoubtedly the most popular location to drop in Bermuda, and the buildings on both sides of the road provide ample loot for a squad. The Bimasakti Tower is a chaotic place, which is why many aggressive players engage in intense fights atop it.

Disclaimer: Hot drop locations often depend on the plane's trajectory, and this list reflects the author's opinion.

