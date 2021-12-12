Top 5 mistakes to avoid in hot-drops in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire gamers who are into aggressive gameplay always choose to land in a popular location to get easily killed at the beginning of the matches. These places are also good when it comes to guns and supplies.

The most-picked places are hot-drops because of their great loot and popularity. This article is meant for players who often make some common mistakes when landing on hot-drops in Free Fire.

Mistakes to avoid while dropping into popular Free Fire locations

1) Getting scared

This is the most common mistake of all. Beginners should never get scared if their opponent is already armed. They must rush to a shelter and get themselves armed before taking on their enemies instead of letting fear freeze them in one spot.

2) Not using Falco

Falco is a Free Fire pet that increases players' gliding and diving speed. Mobile gamers who have Falco get the advantage of landing first. Hence they get to loot and arm themselves much before their opponents. Skyline Spree increases the gliding speed by 45% and the diving rate by 50% at its maximum level.

3) Overconfidence due to Kla

Kla is a character in Free Fire who increases fist damage by 400% at his final level. Players armed with Muay Thai are under the impression that they can defeat their enemy using their mere fists when they land. However, this ability becomes quite useless if the opponent is armed with a gun.

4) Use long-range weapons

Players landing in a hot drop location must always use short to medium-range weapons to defeat their enemies. This is because most of the fights take place in close quarters. Hence long-range weapons like snipers become completely useless, and the best choices are assault rifles and sub-machine guns.

5) Not to escape

Whenever the situation turns south, many players often engage in the fight till they die. This is not a very wise move, as Free Fire is ultimately a game of survival. Players must understand when to engage in a fight when to take cover, and when to finally cut and run.

