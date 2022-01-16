New changes to Free Fire Bermuda map revealed

Free Fire's OB32 update is about to launch in a few days, and fans can expect a lot of new additions and optimizations to their beloved game. Developers are introducing a new weapon, a new pet, and plenty of other adjustments with new features to the game modes.

After OB31 fans saw changes in characters and game modes, and the upcoming update will bring some changes to the "Bermuda" map. There are some changes in terms of infrastructure at specific locations. In addition to that, players will be able to see a new landing spot in Bermuda.

The following section will explore the complete details about the "Bermuda's" adjustments and additions.

Garena Free Fire: Complete details about changes in Bermuda map after OB32 update

Three locations are receiving the adjustments (Image via Garena)

Developers have teased changes in the "Bermuda" map through a social media post. The following locations in Bermuda are getting an adjustment:

Katulistiwa

Mill

Mars Electric

All three locations will receive better shelter and balance to assist players in taking cover and strategizing. Apart from these adjustments, fans will see the addition of Nurek Dam from "Bermuda Remastered" to "Bermuda."

After the upcoming patch, fans will also encounter some changes in the classic battle royale mode. These adjustments in the Free Fire's classic BR mode are given below:

Zone Pace: Players will notice an increase in the shrinking of the first two safe zones during a BR match. UAV: The sightings of UAV will happen relatively earlier during a BR game. Airdrop: There will be an increase in total airdrops per battle royale match.

Other additions to Free Fire after the OB32 update are as follows:

Charge Buster (New Weapon): Players will be able to kill enemies with charges instead of ammunition. Flash (New Pet): Flash, with its ability "Steel Shell," will allow users to reduce damage taken from behind by a certain amount. There will be an addition of new maps and other adjustments to game modes like Clash Squad.

Also Read Article Continues below

Users can click here to learn more about the OB32 patch update.

Edited by R. Elahi