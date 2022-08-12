What is Factory Challenge in Free Fire and how to play it?

Free Fire is one of the most dynamic BR titles available to gamers across the globe. Gamers get to experience HD graphics and lots of exciting features like characters, emotes, cool outfits, and much more.

The game has a variety of modes that offer the ultimate survival experience. The Factory Challenge is one of the most popular modes in the game that adds a twist to the traditional BR experience.

This article discusses the Factory Challenge mode and how to get more wins in it.

Factory Challenge in Free Fire: Everything you need to know

Factory Challenge is a custom mode played at the top of the Factory on the Bermuda map. Gamers can win the mode by eliminating all the other players. However, they can only use their fists since no weapons are allowed in the mode. Players have to land on top of the Factory and survive until the end while eliminating opponents.

Guide to create a Factory Challenge mode room

Players must remember that Factory Challenge mode can only be created with the help of a room card. Here is a simple guide to creating a Factory Challenge in Free Fire:

1) Open Free Fire on your smartphone and head to the map selection option.

2) Click on the 'Custom' option to access the room card from your inventory.

3) When creating a room, you can customize various settings like room name, password, team mode, number of players, and number of spectators.

4) In the game mode and map section, you can change the mode to the Factory Challenge mode.

5) You can click on the 'Confirm' button to successfully create a Factory Challenge room.

Tips to win in the Factory Challenge mode

1) Select an appropriate character

Choosing a good character makes a massive difference in the Factory Challenge. There are more than 30 different characters with unique skills and powers in the game. Players can make use of these special skills in the mode to quickly eliminate their opponents.

Kla is one of the most suitable characters for players to use in the mode. His Muay Thai skill enhances the damage dealt with fists. At its base level, the damage inflicted by fists is improved by 100%.

2) Get third-party kills

Players should also try to take advantage of third-party kills. They can wait for their opponents to engage in a fight and attack them when they are low on health. This will help the player gain extra kill points as well as eliminate their rivals from the match.

With only fist attacks available, players will have to land their shots precisely to deal more damage. Players should aim their crosshairs at the enemy player's head to deal the most damage.

