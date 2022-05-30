How to get and use free room card in Free Fire MAX OB34 update

The extensively competitive shooter title, Free Fire MAX, allows versatile mobile gamers to make custom rooms in which they can challenge their in-game friends or acquaintances and showcase their excellent gameplay while also having fun together.

Furthermore, customized matches can be created using custom room cards. Custom hosts can adjust several interesting options as per their preferences. This is why these cards are highly popular amongst players in the community. However, it costs a notable amount of diamonds (generally 100), if purchased from the in-game store.

Guide to claiming free custom room cards after the Free Fire MAX OB34 update

Custom room cards can be claimed for free every week through the streamlined guild tournaments. This is a time-limited event that offers players access to unlock various prizes, including custom room cards.

It is mandatory for gamers to be part of an active guild to acquire a custom room card without diamonds. If they are, they can proceed to the following detailed pathway:

Guild members should be active on every Friday (Image via Garena)

Every guild in Free Fire MAX receives points (called Dog Tags) according to the members' in-game performance. The rewards and glory of the guild are entirely determined by the number of Dog Tags the guild has in total.

The more the guild members play, the more dog tags they will receive, notably on Fridays as the guild tournament usually occurs every week on the said day. Thus, guild members must play for longer on Fridays.

Obviously, every guild member must be active in the game because they will also be able to separately claim a few extra rewards other than custom room cards.

Here is the list of the rewards:

For the guild's Dog Tag count (claimable by all members)

400 - Resupply Map x3

800 - Summon Airdrop

1250 - Scan Playcard (3 Days) x1

1800 - Room Card x1

In short, gamers will have to ensure their guild obtains at least 1800 Dog Tags to claim a custom room card every week.

One room card is only valid for one game (Image via SARFIRA gamers/YouTube)

Once the mentioned number of Dog Tags are achieved, gamers should automatically receive the respective rewards via their in-game mail on the subsequent day. Otherwise, they can also claim those rewards by going to the guild tournament section manually.

How to use a custom room card in Free Fire MAX?

Players must follow the simple steps shown below to use a room card in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Users will have to first tap on the game mode selection option given in the bottom right corner.

There is a separate section for distinct custom rooms (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, click on the 'Custom' button.

Step 3: They should make sure the 'Casual' tab is selected in the left column to create a normal custom match with the yellow card. Then, click on the 'Create' button to proceed.

Guide to create a custom match (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Users will see a panel with various settings. Simply adjust them as desired and tap on the 'Confirm' button.

Step 5: Invite friends or reveal the room's custom ID and password publicly so that others can join. Once the room is adequately full, start the match.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. However, they can access their FF IDs via the MAX variant as it is still officially available.

