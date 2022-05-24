Best ways to buy Free Fire diamonds in 2022

Free Fire offers gamers a variety of in-game collectibles. While some items can be obtained for free via events, certain cosmetics can only be obtained using diamonds (the in-game currency).

Gamers can buy diamonds in multiple ways. Since the in-game currency can only be purchased with real money, users should be aware of the cheapest methods to obtain it.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country are urged to access their FF ID via the MAX variant.

What are the most worthwhile ways to buy diamonds in Free Fire in 2022?

Here are the three best methods to get a better deal on Free Fire diamonds:

1) Memberships

Memberships offer users diamonds at a much lower price. Additionally, they will also enjoy various perks with memberships and subscriptions. There are two kinds of memberships: a Weekly and Monthly membership.

In the first offer, users will have to complete daily check-ins for seven days to claim diamonds and other free rewards. For a Monthly membership, this cycle is extended to 30 days with some extra privileges.

Here is a brief overview of both memberships:

Weekly membership (Price: INR 159)

450 diamonds (100 claimable immediately and 350 through the daily check-in, i.e., 50 each day)

Weekly member icon

Discount store privilege

8x Universal EP badges

1x Second chance (used to make up for missed check-in days)

The Weekly membership is also available with a subscription model. After activating the subscription, users will not have to buy memberships every week. The purchases will be automated, and the specified amount will be deducted.

Monthly membership (Price: INR 799)

2600 diamonds (500 immediately and 2100 accumulated diamonds from daily check-ins, i.e., 70 each day)

Special monthly member icon

Discount store privilege

5x Second chance

60x Universal EP badges

Weapon skin gift box (one gun skin valid for 30 days)

2) Special Airdrops

Some lucky players also get offers for just INR 10 (Image via Garena)

Special airdrops can be considered the best deals for diamonds in Free Fire. Developers provide this to well-deserved players. For an extremely low price, users will be able to claim 200 to 300 diamonds. Additionally, weapon crates, emotes, and pets are also provided as bonuses along with the offer.

The rewards and prices differ depending on the user. It should also be noted that Special Airdrop offers usually expire within a day. Therefore, interested users should unlock the items quickly.

3) Top up via third-party websites

Although FF gamers can purchase diamonds effortlessly via the in-game top-up center, they should ideally use reputed third-party websites to acquire diamonds. These websites usually provide better deals with extra bonuses.

shop.garena.sg is an authorized website that players can use to top up diamonds at a reasonable price.

Garena's official top up center shop.garena.sg (Image via Garena)

Players only need to purchase a Garena International Prepaid card password for a specific amount of diamonds from MTCGame. They can subsequently redeem the password on shop.garena.sg to instantly get the diamonds credited to their FF account.

Note: This article is entirely based on the author's views. Also, the price of diamonds may vary depending on the Free Fire server.

