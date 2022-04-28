How to get Free Fire diamonds at low cost using Weekly and Monthly memberships

Many Free Fire players actively rely on their membership to acquire diamonds within the game. The rationale behind this is that the effective cost of in-game currency is far lower than what is offered, even inexpensive top-ups.

In the battle royale game, users need this in-game currency at every step. From purchasing items like characters and pets to taking part in many events, diamonds are highly demanded. They look for cheap ways to get the in-game currency, with special airdrops and memberships being the top alternatives.

While membership offers several benefits, it also has the downside of receiving diamonds in parts throughout their duration with only some upfront.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users should abstain from playing this battle royale title. However, they may play in the Free FIre MAX version, which is not banned.

How to get cheap diamonds via membership in Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has made two different membership choices available to players: a Weekly and Monthly membership. They each give several rewards in addition to diamonds for a fraction of the original cost. The exact details are as follows:

Weekly membership in Free Fire

Price: INR 159

Diamonds: 100 diamonds instantly and 50 daily from daily check-in up to 350 diamonds

Other rewards (worth 425 diamonds): Weekly Member Icon, Discount Store Privilege, 8x Universal EP Badge, and Second Chance

Even if players only consider the diamond rewards, the cost per diamond equals INR 0.353, far less than the regular top-up. Moreover, users get 8x EP badges and access to a unique store.

Monthly membership in Free Fire

Price: INR 799

Diamonds: 500 diamonds instantly, and 70 daily from daily check-in up to 2100 diamonds

Other rewards (worth 3550 diamonds): Monthly Member Icon, Discount Store Privilege, 60x Universal EP Badge, 5x Second Chance, and Weapon Skin Gift Box

With the same assumption taken into consideration, the price per diamond comes down to INR 0.307. Moreover, gamers have the option to select one of the following gun skins for 30 days for free:

Futuristic SCAR

MP40 – Sneaky Clown

M1014 – Winterlands

Thompson – Time Traveller

FAMAS – Swagger Ownage

M4A1 – Pink Laminate

When players activate both memberships simultaneously, they will be eligible for Super VIP privileges, including 15 diamonds per day and an Evo Gun Token Gift Box for both memberships' validity periods.

For example, suppose they have both been activated for seven days. In that case, two perks will be available for the week, and then users will need to activate their membership again.

Aside from that, gamers may subscribe to the Weekly option, which grants them 100 more diamonds on their initial subscription. However, their payment method will be charged every week until individuals decide to cancel their subscription.

