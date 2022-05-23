How to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX for BR (May 2022)

Garena Free Fire MAX's battle royale mode is among the primary reasons it is well-known among mobile gamers. It has also been the reason for an overwhelming number of downloads of both Free Fire and its MAX variant. Furthermore, the developer has successfully maintained a massive active user base.

The reason behind the impressive performance in terms of player engagement of Free Fire MAX and the original game is the collectibles and events that Garena introduces regularly. Consequently, the frequency of players' in-game transactions has also increased, accompanied by an increase in the demand for diamonds.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Grab free diamonds for BR mode (May 2022)

A section of users purchases most of the collectibles like gloo wall designs, emotes, character abilities, outfit sets, etc., to show them off in the BR mode. So, technically, several are spending diamonds in Garena's survival shooter — Free Fire MAX or the original game — for the battle royale mode.

However, many gamers usually can't afford to spend real money to acquire diamonds and seek different methods to get them. They need not waste their time on illegitimate methods like diamond generators, as the best ways to unlock diamonds for free are given below:

1) GPT (get-paid-to) apps and websites

GPT apps and websites are a go-to to get gift cards or free virtual currency for the Play Store by performing specific tasks like participating in surveys or quizzes. Some GPT applications also allow users to earn rewards by playing games or watching videos.

Thus, get-paid-to (GPT) applications are the easiest way to grab some Google Play gift cards or other equivalent/transferrable rewards. Players can use these acquired rewards to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX by using the in-game top-up service.

They can use some popular GPT apps/websites like PollPe, Poll Pay, SB Answer (Swagbucks), and Easy Rewards.

2) Giveaways and custom room matches

Plenty of Free Fire/Free Fire MAX streamers regularly organize custom room events or giveaways. Although these events are a way to increase the channel's engagement, subscribers can also benefit from the same.

The giveaway contests grant some rare rewards, including diamonds, and are based on the luck factor. On the other hand, custom room events are private tournaments usually organized on Discord and grant prizes like diamonds.

3) Google Opinion Rewards

Like GPT apps, Google Opinion Rewards is also an excellent option for acquiring free diamonds in the game. Google's survey app is quite convenient as it allows users to grab free Google Play balance, which they can directly use in any app, including Free Fire MAX.

Although the frequency of the surveys is not that great, Google Opinion Rewards can still be a decent choice for gamers who travel frequently. The surveys featured on the app are based on their's search (on Google) and travel history, alongside some random topics.

4) Booyah! app and redemption codes

Finally, the Booyah! app and the Rewards Redemption Website are two excellent ways to grab some extra diamonds. However, players need to find an appropriate code to redeem the rewards on the website, while the Booyah! app rarely grants free diamonds. Still, there is no harm in keeping up-to-date with both.

Right now, the OB34 Advance Server is live, and if gamers have joined it, they can grab free diamonds by finding and reporting bugs. However, this opportunity end today, i.e., 23 May 2022, so they need to hurry.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer