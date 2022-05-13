Free Fire OB34 Advance Server Activation Code method and how to activate on Android devices

Garena rolled out patch updates for Free Fire after a cycle of almost two months. The OB33 version was launched in March 2022, implying that the OB34 will most likely arrive later this month. However, the developers also provide the users with unreleased content's sneak peek, aside from releasing the updates.

$3

Advance (or Advanced) Server is a program developers activate before releasing every OB update. Thus, one can consider Advance Server as a testing ground for the unreleased content and helps the dev team receive feedback regarding the unreleased content. After the end of testing, the patch update is rolled out.

Garena Free Fire OB34: Users need an Activation Code to join the Advance Server program

An Activation Code is required to access the Advance Server app client (Image via Garena)

It has already been mentioned that Advance Server provides a sneak peek at the unreleased content to users. However, every user cannot join the program as the entry is decided based on unique codes provided by the dev team.

Hence, despite many registrations, only a selected number of users receive the Activation Code, which they can use to access the Advance Server via the APK file available on the program's official website.

How to activate Advance Server on Android devices?

Free Fire's OB34 Advance Server registration process (Image via Garena)

Users need an Activation Code to access the Advance Server, which is unique and authorized by the developers. Thus, to get a unique code, users must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players need to open the official Free Fire Advance Server website using a browser, or they can tap the link here.

Step 2: Two login methods are available on the website -- Facebook and Google. Hence, gamers can choose their desired platform to log in for the Advance Server registration process.

Step 3: For successful registration, users will need to provide their active E-Mail, which the site will use to confirm their registration. Once gamers have filled in the information, they can tap on "Join Now" to complete Free Fire OB34 Advance Server registration.

Step 4: Users will then be redirected to their registered account page, where the APK download link is available. They can use the same link to download the Advance Server app client (677 MB).

Activation Code will become available on the registered account's page, alongside the download link (Image via Garena)

The Activation Code will also appear on the same page, so players will have to reload the page to check whether Garena has updated the same or not.

However, in some cases, Garena will not provide the code as only a limited number of users are granted an entry into the program. Thus, one will have to hurry up to register for Free Fire Advance Server.

Edited by Srijan Sen