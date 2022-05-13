Free Fire OB34 Advance Server: How to download, closing date, and more

Free Fire's OB34 update is expected to arrive later this month, and the Advance Server for the same is available now. Similar to previous iterations, the OB34 Advance Server will act as a testing program for developers to showcase the unreleased features of the game.

These features may or may not end up in the official update based on feedback from the users.

The new test server is expected to be live for almost 11 days, which means gamers will have plenty of time to observe the unreleased content. Apart from their feedback, users can also help the developers spot and report the bugs in the Advance Server.

Players should hurry to download the Garena Free Fire OB34 update Advance Server.

Garena Free Fire OB34: Step-by-step guide to downloading Advance Server APK (May 2022)

The Advance Server is online till May 23 (Image via Garena)

The APK file for the May update's Advance Server is available on the program's official website. However, users cannot download the app client straightaway as the site requires registration.

Hence, they should follow the steps given below to register for the Advance Server and download the APK file:

Gamers can use any one of the given methods to log in for OB34 Advance Server registration (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the Advance Server website by tapping on the link provided here.

Step 2: Choose the desired platform between Facebook and Google to log in for the Advance Server registration.

Players should fill in the required details carefully (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The site will redirect users to a webpage where they will have to fill in the following information:

Full Name

Active E-Mail

Active Phone Number

Step 4: If they have no problem providing the developers with their personal details, they can submit the same by clicking "Join Now."

Both Activation Code and APK download link will become available on the registered account's page (Image via Garena)

Step 5: The site will again redirect individuals to their registered account page, including an APK download link. They can download the Advance Server app using the same link.

Activation Code

An Activation Code is the main requirement to join the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

After downloading the APK file, players can install the same and launch the app. However, it will not work until they fill in the Advance Server Activation Code.

To receive the code, users will have to wait for some time after the registration, as the Activation Code will appear on the registered account page alongside the download link.

End date

Gamers must note that the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server went online on 12 May and will end on 23 May. Thus, they should try to register as quickly as possible.

Once the Advance Server goes offline, the patch update for Free Fire will arrive within a few days.

Edited by Ravi Iyer