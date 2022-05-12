How to get Free Fire Advance Server Activation code: Official method for OB34 access

The OB34 update for Free Fire is inching closer, and it is believed that it will be published later this month. The game’s community is eager to arrive since content based on the Anitta collaboration will likely be introduced.

Additionally, the Advance Server, i.e., a test server, is scheduled to go live today. Gamers will be allowed to try out the new features and get an overview before deploying them in the final release.

However, it is essential to note that players will be unable to access the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server unless they have an Activation Code. More information about acquiring it will be provided in the next section.

Details on how players can get Free Fire Advance Server Activation code (OB34)

Free Fire Advance Servers can only handle a limited number of players, so Activation Codes are not distributed to everyone. The only way to get it is to finish the registration process, which began a few days ago.

As a result, gamers can go ahead and register themselves to have a chance at receiving this particular code:

Step 1: To start, users will have to visit the Free Fire Advance Server website. They can access the page by clicking on this URL.

Players may use any one of these two methods (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, individuals must select between the two available options appearing on their screen – ‘Login Facebook’ and ‘Login Google.’ After choosing the required one, they can enter their credentials and sign in.

All these details must be entered into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A form will then show up, where players will have to enter these details into the text box:

1) Name

2) Email Address

3) Phone Number

Step 4: Finally, they may tap on the ‘Join Now’ button to complete their registration. Later, gamers can wait for a response from the developers for the code.

It should be noted that there aren’t alternative workarounds that players can use to get the Activation Code. Only Garena can provide them with this code.

Advance Server timeline

This is the Timeline of the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Here are the exact dates of the Free Fire Advance Server’s functionality:

Start date: 12 May 2022

End date: 23 May 2022

During this timeframe, players will download the APK file and check out the features. It will be a distinct client from the regular version of the game. Additionally, participants will lose all the progress made in it.

Note: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to the government-imposed ban. Instead, they can play the MAX version, which was not on the list of restricted apps.

