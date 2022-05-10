When will Free Fire’s next update be released? (May 2022)

Free Fire has progressed to where it is today due to constant updates. Through them, several new features and improvements to those that currently exist have been implemented by the developers, ensuring that the fans have an amazing experience.

It has now been more than a month and a half since the previous update was made accessible, with the game’s community eagerly awaiting the release of the next version. Additionally, as the Advance Server draws near and the announcement of the Anitta partnership comes to fruition, the anticipation grows even stronger.

What is the expected release date of the next Free Fire update (OB34)?

The current season will draw to an end on 25 May (Image via Garena)

If users look at the prior releases, Garena has been releasing updates one day before the conclusion of Clash Squad’s Ranked Season (CS-Ranked). Subsequently, they can expect that the OB34 iteration will also follow the same pattern.

Accordingly, it is projected that the Free Fire OB34 update will be published on 24 May 2022 to align with the end of the CS-Ranked Season, which will take place on 25 May 2022. On this particular date, players will not be able to access the servers due to the maintenance break.

Subsequently, upon the new version’s release, the next season of the Clash Squad mode will be made available. Moreover, the ongoing Gold Royale will also be replaced by another one.

Note: The developers have not provided an official release date for the patch, and the one listed above is speculative.

Details about the OB34 update Advance Server

Timeline of the upcoming Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Advance Server for the OB34 update will be available between 12 May and 23 May, i.e., until one day before the expected release date of the new version. It is a separate application compared to the original client, and users will be able to get their hands on it by downloading the APK file.

Here are the simple steps that players can follow to get the Advance Server APK:

Step 1: Visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website and sign in using the option used during the registration.

Step 2: Players can then tap on the ‘Download APK’ button to start the process.

(The download will begin on 12 May as the server starts on that date)

Step 3: Once the file is downloaded, users can enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting and install it on their devices.

Later, gamers must enter the Activation Code to access the server. It should be noted that players won’t have access without that particular code.

