Free Fire Advance Server opening & closing dates, OB34 release date, and more details

The growing popularity of Free Fire in recent years can be attributed mainly to the constant updates. Garena releases a new patch every two months, bringing a massive list of changes and additions to make the game an even better experience.

The developers do not release the patch directly. They first allow gamers to test new content on the Advance Server, taking feedback and fixing any bugs before releasing the official update.

This client is usually surrounded by a tremendous level of anticipation since players get a preview of the new features before they are implemented. Nevertheless, on most occasions, the Activation Code prevents all users from accessing it.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They can instead play the MAX version, as it is not banned in the country.

Free Fire OB34 Advance Server: Start and End Date

The timeline for the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

According to the official website, Free Fire OB34 Advance Server will start on 12 May 2022. Gamers will be able to download the client from the official website on the same day. Although the download will be open to all users, only those that receive the activation code from Garena will be able to access it.

Players will be able to extensively test features until the client closes on 23 May 2022. As expected, the server's progress is independent of the global version and will be discarded after the Advance Server concludes.

How to register and get the activation code

The only way to receive an activation code is to register for the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server. The corresponding steps are as follows:

Step 1: This link will take gamers to the Advance Server website, where they can register themselves for the activationcode.

Step 2: After landing on the webpage, they may sign in with their Google or Facebook account.

Users may enter all the details (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals must fill in all of the essential information to set up their profile.

It is important to remember that registration does not imply that gamers will get an activation code.

Free Fire OB34 update's release date

The Clash Squad Season ends on 25 May (Image via Garena)

A trend observed for the previous few updates has been that the updates were released a day before the end of the ongoing Clash Squad ranked season. Following the same, Free Fire OB34 patch might be released on 24 May, since the season ends on 25 May.

The game's servers will be unavailable on patch day due to extensive maintenance, as was observed during previous updates. Most of the time, the patch is available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store a few hours into the break. However, gamers will not be able to use the new features until the break has concluded.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan