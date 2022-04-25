Free Fire Advance Server and Activation Code for OB34 update: Expected release date and more updates

Updates have been essential to Free Fire's expansion and evolution throughout the years. Garena releases a whole new version of the game with the latest release, i.e., the OB33 iteration being made available in March.

Now that one month has passed, fans have turned their attention to the upcoming arrival of OB34. Consequently, they have been looking for specifics on topics such as the Advance Server and others.

For those unfamiliar, Advance Server is a test server made accessible before each update to allow players to test out new features before they are made available in the main game.

Expected release date and more details about Free Fire Advance Server

The majority of the previous versions of the Free Fire Advance Server were published around two weeks before the actual patch. According to widespread speculation within the community, it is expected to go online between 10 May and 14 May.

Clash Squad season ends on 25 May (Image via Garena)

In essence, this projection is based on the premise that the Free Fire OB34 update will be made public on 24 May, i.e., one day before the conclusion of the Clash Squad ranked season.

Since the server is likely to be available around the dates above (10 May - 14 May), registrations may be made available between 1 May and 10 May.

Information regarding Activation Code

Activation Code will be given out only after registration (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Activation Code is a unique code necessary for players to access the Free Fire Advance Server. Although everyone may download the client, only those with the Activation Code will be allowed to get into it.

The only way for individuals to gain this code would be to register, but there is no assurance that users will receive it due to the limited amount of space available on the server.

Steps of registration

These details have to be entered during the registration (Image via Garena)

Once the registration starts, these steps can be followed by users to get a chance to receive the Activation Code:

Step 1: Players must visit Free Fire's official Advance Server website.

Step 2: After that, they need to use one of the two login options – Facebook or Google and sign in.

Step 3: Upon doing so, gamers will have to fill out a form where they will need to enter details like name, phone number, and email.

Step 4: The form can then be submitted to complete the registration.

Another thing for users to note is that this application is just for testing purposes, and their data and progress from the server are not carried forward.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers are advised not to play it on their devices. However, they may play the MAX version, which has not been suspended.

