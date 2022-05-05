Free Fire OB34 Advance Server 2022 expected release date for Indian users

Garena Free Fire is currently running on its OB33 version, which developers rolled out in March. Less than a month is left for the arrival of the next patch of the famous battle royale shooter, and the developers are gearing up to drop hints regarding the upcoming features via the Advance Server program.

Garena Free Fire's Advance Server serves as a testing ground for the game's upcoming content. A limited number of players can try out the unreleased content of the game by accessing the week-long Advance Server for a few days before the developers roll out the update across all regions.

Free Fire OB34 version: Expected launch date for the Advance Server program (Indian region)

The schedule for the OB34 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Garena drops the Advance Server for users around the globe, which means Indian users can access the program on the same day as the global audience. The official link for the Advance Server will become available on the program's official website.

Here's the schedule for the upcoming OB34 Advance Server for Garena's BR shooter:

Start date: 12 May

12 May End date: 23 May

Unlike the previous iterations, the upcoming Advance Server will last more than a week, so fans can expect the forthcoming update to include relatively more content than expected.

As of now, the official Advance Server website is not accessible. However, it may return online before the start of the test program.

How to download OB34 Advance Server?

Gamers can access the Activation Code and APK download link through the account page (Image via Garena)

Users must head to the Advance Server's official website and should register using FB or Google accounts. They will have to fill in the details like name, e-mail account, and active mobile/contact number. After double-checking the information, they can tap confirm.

The site will redirect the gamers to the page of their registered account, where the APK link for OB34 Advance Server will be available. However, they will only be able to access the beta Free Fire version if they have an Activation Code.

Only a limited number of players will receive the Activation Code on the account page available on the website. They should also note that the Advance Server will feature the unreleased content for both Free Fire and its MAX variant.

However, the APK file will be available with the option of the original game

