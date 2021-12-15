×
How to create a custom room in Free Fire easily

A step-by-step guide on how to create a custom room in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Players can enjoy plenty of game modes in Garena Free Fire, including BR, CS, Pet Mania, Lone Wolf, and many more. One can enjoy these modes through public lobbies and custom rooms, and one can also adjust many preferences for a specific mode.

To create a custom room, players need a specific room card for the desired mode. Each room card costs 100 diamonds from the store, and players can play custom matches for Pet Rumble, Pet Mania, Casual, Craftland, and League.

Custom matches in Garena Free Fire: How to create a custom room in the game

Follow these steps to create a specific custom room in Garena Free Fire:

Buy the desired room card (Image via Free Fire)
Step 1: Open the Free Fire app and tap on the store, where users can purchase the room card of their choice.

Open the game mode menu (Image via Free Fire)
Step 2: Return to the main screen and click on the game mode menu to see the options.

Tap on custom (Image via Free Fire)
Step 3: Select "Custom" given in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Make the desired selection (Image via Free Fire)
Step 4: Players should select the mode of their choice.

Customizations in characters&#039; mode (Image via Free Fire)
Step 5: After selecting, choose the suitable customizations and requirements for the desired mode.

The customizations that vary for each mode are as follows:

For modes featuring characters

  • Room
  • Game
  • Observe
  • Advanced Settings
Customizations in pet-exclusive mode (Image via Free Fire)
For modes featuring pets

  • Room
  • Game
Make the adjustments that are needed (Image via Free Fire)
Step 6: Users can choose the room's name, number of players, password, game mode, Map, team mode, spectators, choice of weapons, and many more for characters' custom room.

Similar choices can be made for pet-exclusive modes where players have to choose as per the game's rules.

Tap on confirm (Image via Free Fire)
Step 7: Once all customizations have been done, players must tap on confirm. A pop-up for deduction of the card will appear and once the room has been created, users will not be able to undo any adjustments.

Enter the custom room ID (Image via Free Fire)
After the successful creation, other players can find the custom room by its name from the "Custom" menu's main screen. In addition to the custom room ID, players will need a password for successful entry.

