How to get a free Custom Room card and other Free Fire Rewards from Republic Day event

Free Fire events serve the primary function of keeping users involved by presenting them with various activities, each of which results in a turn of rewards. Developers regularly include new events into the game, the most recent being She Plays Free Fire, which is now in full swing.

Garena teased the arrival of the Happy Republic Day event a few days ago, which is now live in the game. Players have the opportunity to get a range of gun crates, a room card, India Facepaint, and vouchers.

Free Fire Happy Republic Day event provides several rewards

The Happy Republic Day event is a limited duration event available on 26 January 2022. Gamers need to complete the tasks to get a large range of items. The plethora of prizes up for grabs, along with the corresponding missions, are as follows:

Sign in 1 day – 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

Play 1 match with friends – 1x Craftland Room Card

Play game for 30 minutes – India Facepaint

Attain Booyahs 3 times – 3x Incubator Vouchers

Attain Booyahs 5 times – 2x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate and 2x FFCS Weapon Loot Crate

Note: The expiry date for both vouchers is 28 February 2022.

Thus, even if gamers sign in, they can still get three Weapon Royale Vouchers.

Steps to get rewards from the Republic Day event

Players may follow the exact steps given below after fulfilling the given requirements to collect the rewards:

Step 1: Users can open the event by clicking on the calendar option.

Click the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players can select the Happy Republic Day event and click the claim button present beside the reward to obtain them.

The tasks of the Happy Republic Day event are not difficult, and the rewards are valuable in the sense that they would be costly if users had to purchase them with diamonds instead.

However, gamers should note that the event ends today itself, so they must complete their tasks as fast as possible. Clash Squad matches provide them with the opportunity to fulfill these tasks relatively easily.

Edited by Srijan Sen