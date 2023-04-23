Free Fire 2023 Weapons tier list: Ranking the best to worse

Fans of Free Fire know the importance of having the best weapons to help dominate the battlefield. With the new season of the battle royale title having begun, avid followers will be excited to check out the game's arsenal. Assessing the weapon tier list can help one produce better results while playing the game. This article will focus on all Free Fire weapons and rank them based on different aspects.

The list will classify Free Fire weapons in tier A, B, and C based on their range, accuracy, damage, rate of fire, and the fresh updates of buffs and nerfs in the new season.

From Launchers to SMGs, here's the Free Fire 2023 Weapons tier list

1) Best launchers

Free Fire has introduced some of the best launchers to help players take down vehicles and groups of enemies. Based on the blast radius and damage output, these launchers are incredibly effective in both close combat and long-range engagements.

MGL140 and RG50, with their high damage outputs, accuracy, and movement speeds, become automatic choices for tier A. However, M79, despite having the same accuracy and better movement speed, went down to the B tier as it received a nerf in the new season of the battle royale title.

MGL140, RG50 B Tier: M79

2) Best LMGs

best LMGs in Free Fire 2023

The best LMGs in Free Fire are some of the most powerful weapons for taking out multiple enemies at once. These guns are perfect for suppressing fire and present death summons for opponents.

M249 and Kord were automatic choices for the A tier due to their high damage output and great movement speed. The M60, with a buff this new season, has jumped into the B tier. Despite having similar damage output and better accuracy to M60, Gatling is placed in the C tier due to its low movement speed, which makes players vulnerable while battling in an open field.

M249, Kord B Tier: M60

M60 C Tier: Gatling

3) Best SMGs

SMGs are one of the most agile weapons in Free Fire. These firearms are perfect for mid-range combat. For this reason, the submachine guns in Free Fire are fan favorites. With a higher rate of fire, quick reloads, and lower recoil, these weapons are some of the best in-game.

VSS is one of the best guns in Free Fire, boasting amazing damage output. It has become a beast after receiving a buff in the new season. Apart from that, P90 and Bizon, with their great damage outputs, have earned their places in the A tier. The other guns are placed in the B and C tiers, respectively, based on their decline in damage output and other stats.

VSS, P90, Bizon B Tier: CG15, Mac10, Thompson, UMP

CG15, Mac10, Thompson, UMP C Tier: Vector, MP40, MP5

4) Best Assault Rifles

Assault Rifles are among the most versatile weapons in the Free Fire arsenal. Players can use it effectively in both mid and long-range combats. These weapons always deliver huge damage to the opponents.

M14, AK, Groza, and AN94 are in the A tier due to their high damage output. Parafal, after receiving a huge buff this season, has also reached the same echelon. XM8, Plasma, and M4A1 are placed in the B tier based on their damage outputs. G36, after receiving a buff, also finds itself in the B tier. Scar, Shield Gun, and others rest in the C tier due to having the lowest damage outputs in this section.

M14, AK, Groza, AN94, Parafal B Tier: XM8, Plasma, M4A1, AUG, G36

XM8, Plasma, M4A1, AUG, G36 C Tier: Shield Gun, FAMAS, SCAR, Kingfisher

5) Best Shotguns

Shotguns are weapons for the most technically sound players in Free Fire. Despite having really high damage, these guns are prepared for close-range combat. Thus, only the most skilled players use these weapons in the game. However, after attaining sufficient prowess, shotguns can help you kill enemies with one shot.

Shotguns in Free Fire have the highest damage output, but low range and accuracy compensate for it. M1887, with a damage output of 100, was bound to appear in the A tier. Trogon has received a buff this new season, and having one of the most accurate stats in this selection has earned its place in the A tier over SPAS12 despite having slightly less damage output.

M1887. TROGON B Tier: M1014, SPAS 12, Mag-7

M1014, SPAS 12, Mag-7 C Tier: Charge Buster

6) Best Snipers

Snipers are long-range weapons designed for those who like to ambush. If a player likes to take out enemies with just one shot, then sniper rifles will serve that purpose. With high damage and accuracy, sniper rifles are perfect for more patient and strategic gameplay.

It is hard to rank sniper rifles in the tier list as most of their stats are similar. However, with the highest range, AWM has earned its place in the A tier. Then KAR98K and M28B, despite being similar in damage and accuracy, are placed in the B tier due to their range being slightly less than that of AWM.

Finally, with a much lower range than the other snipers on the list, the M24 is in the C tier despite having a higher movement speed than the other sniper rifles.

AWM B Tier: KAR98K, M28B

KAR98K, M28B C Tier: M24

7) Best Marksman Rifles

These semi-automatic weapons are ideal for mid-range combat. There are many marksman rifles with high damage, accuracy, and movement speeds that can aid players.

SVD, with great damage output, range, and movement speed, is the A-tier marksman rifle in the new season of Free Fire. SKS and Woodpecker are placed in the B tier, and AC80 in the C tier based on their respective reduction of the stats.

SVD B Tier: SKS, Woodpecker

SKS, Woodpecker C Tier: AC80

8) Best Pistols

best pistols in Free Fire 2023

Pistols are a favorite secondary weapon for most gamers. These guns are reliable choices for emergencies. If you have suddenly finished all the ammo in the magazines of your primary guns and don’t have time to reload, pistols will be your savior.

M1873, Hand Cannon, and Desert Eagle, with the highest damage outputs, were obvious choices for the A tier. Other pistols are ranked based on the reduction of stats like damage outputs, accuracy, etc.

M1873, Desert Eagle, Hand Cannon B Tier: M500, M1917

M500, M1917 C Tier: USP, G18, USP-2, Mini UZI, Flamethrower

9) Best melees

Melees are close-range weapons useful for surprise attacks. There are many amazing melee tools available in the varied arsenal of the game. These weapons are available everywhere on the map and can help players survive until they find a gun in the game.

Scythe, with the highest damage output among Melee weapons, comes in the A tier. Machetes and Katanas with slightly lower damage outputs are placed in the B tier. Finally, the Baseball Pole and Pan with the lowest damage output among these weapons are placed in the C tier.

Scythe B Tier: Machete, Katana

Machete, Katana C Tier: Baseball Pole, Pan

Players can parse through these selections and acquire the ones that serve their interests. Each weapon presents a unique playstyle to utilize and master.

